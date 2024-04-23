Bosnia police arrest 23 suspected of being part of drug kingpin’s ‘inner circle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bosnia police arrest 23 suspected of being part of drug kingpin’s ‘inner circle’

By Press Association
Bosnian police have arrested 23 people suspected of belonging to a ‘global drug kingpin’s inner circle’ Armin Durgut/AP)
Law enforcement officers in Bosnia have arrested 23 people suspected of belonging to a “global drug kingpin’s inner circle” in a crackdown on criminal networks controlling much of Europe’s cocaine trade, authorities said on Tuesday.

Those detained include police and security officials.

Europol, the European Union’s law enforcement agency, and Bosnian officials said the suspects were arrested on Monday as security forces searched their homes and other locations.

Police seized guns, money, cars, laptops and other evidence during the raids (Armin Durgut/AP)

They are suspected of drug trafficking, money laundering and other organised crime offences, officials said.

Europol said in a statement: “Among the 23 persons arrested yesterday are not only accomplices, but also corrupt officials identified as facilitators of the network’s criminal activities.”

The 23 are suspected of being part of the “inner circle” of a drug kingpin arrested in 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison a year later in the Netherlands, it said.

Police seized guns, money, cars, laptops and other evidence during the raids.

Bosnian authorities had previously arrested two other people and seized 55,000 euros (£47,400), eight firearms, 11 police radios and money-laundering documentation, Europol said.

The police raids were part of a crackdown on criminal networks controlling much of Europe’s cocaine trade (Armin Durgut/AP)

It said Monday’s arrests are “another milestone” in the fight against the alliance of criminal networks.

Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI also participated in the operation, it said.

In Bosnia, state security agency SIPA said authorities temporarily froze bank accounts belonging to the suspects and halted any financial transactions.

It said evidence against the group includes encrypted phone conversations.