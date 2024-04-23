Feyenoord coach Arne Slot in contention to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot in contention to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

By Press Association
Arne Slot has worked wonders at Feyenoord (Richard Sellers/PA)
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has emerged as a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp when he leaves as Liverpool manager at the end of the campaign.

Slot guided the Dutch club to their first title in six years last season and currently has them in second place in the Eredivisie table, having won the Dutch Cup at the weekend.

The PA news agency understands Liverpool consider Slot to fit all the criteria set out in their recruitment process, although they are still looking at other contenders.

Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot has emerged as a leading contender to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Michael Edwards, who recently returned to the fold as the chief executive of football for Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group, having previously been the club’s sporting director, and incoming sporting director Richard Hughes have been tasked with the unenviable task of finding Klopp’s replacement.

Having seen one leading candidate in former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso commit himself to Bayer Leverkusen, whom he has just led to their first Bundesliga title, others such as Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim – now linked with West Ham – and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi have also been under consideration.

However, Slot appears to have moved up the pecking order significantly, but having only signed a new three-year contract last summer, the Eredivisie side will be keen to keep him.

But the 45-year-old Dutchman, who is understood to have previously turned down Tottenham and Chelsea, is also understood to be under consideration by Bayern Munich and Barcelona as they look to replace departing coaches Thomas Tuchel and Xavi respectively.

Xabi Alonso has committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen (John Walton/PA).

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten believes Slot would fit in at any of Europe’s elite clubs.

“I think he’s really good. I hope he stays in the Netherlands longer because it is an enrichment for Dutch football,” he told Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sports.

“He can really go anywhere… Bayern Munich, Liverpool… I’m really convinced of that.

“I’ve spoken to him a few times and I think what he does and what he sees is very strong.

“He gets along very well with the group of players, is tactically well-versed, can explain things well and is calm and intelligent.

“I think he can go to any club, even at the very difficult clubs, because he is so intelligent.”

Former Netherlands midfielder Wim Jonk told the same channel: “He (Slot) gave Feyenoord a face. Arne has made enormous strides. Liverpool is also a bit like the Feyenoord of England.”