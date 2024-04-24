Everton move closer to safety after ruining Liverpool’s title pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everton move closer to safety after ruining Liverpool’s title pursuit

By Press Association
Liverpool’s Premier League title bid was left in tatters after being bullied and beaten by a better side as Everton won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park for the first time in almost 14 years.

In doing so Sean Dyche’s side, 2-0 victors courtesy of goals in either half from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, virtually assured their own top-flight future after moving eight points clear of 18th-placed Luton with four matches to go.

Jurgen Klopp’s much-celebrated ‘last dance’ is turning into an undignified stagger towards the exit as his first defeat across Stanley Park after two wins and five draws previously came less than a week after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta.

The club have moved on his successor – Feyenoord’s Arne Slot – by opening negotiations with the Eredivisie club but this would not have made for a happy watch from his Netherlands home.

Fanciful talk of an unprecedented quadruple barely a month ago now seems like total folly as Liverpool are collapsing in on themselves, leaving Arsenal – three points ahead with a superior goal difference – and Manchester City – a point behind with two matches in hand – to fight it out for top spot.

In March 2019 Everton fans laid claim to ruining Liverpool’s title chances after a goalless draw here as Klopp’s side finished second to City by a point.

They will take even greater delight in ruining Klopp’s farewell.

A third successive home league win for the first time since September 2021 means Everton can breathe easier at the other end of the table and bask in the warmth of a derby well won – only their second in the last 30 encounters in total.

They set about dominating the visitors physically and centre-back Ibrahima Konate, in particular, struggled against Calvert-Lewin, who was only passed fit a couple of hours before kick-off.

But Liverpool were losing battles all over the pitch. In midfield Alexis Mac Allister was regularly hurried out of possession while the front three did not give the impression of knowing what the goal even looked like with Darwin Nunez woefully below the level required.

The hosts’ positive approach seemed to have paid off after just six minutes when Calvert-Lewin was brought down by Alisson Becker after nicking Jack Harrison’s outside-of-the-boot pass past him but the penalty was rescinded after VAR ruled the striker was offside.

Ben Godfrey, who headed wide a Dwight McNeil free-kick, slid in to divert behind Mohamed Salah’s goalbound angled shot from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delightfully-chipped pass into the penalty area with Curtis Jones and Nunez waiting to turn it in.

Having people in the right place at the right time was a theme of the first half as Jordan Pickford saved from Nunez, Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson – although the first two made his job easier by shooting straight at him.

The goal Everton deserved came in the 27th minute when Branthwaite forced the ball under Alisson and in off the post after Liverpool made a mess of clearing a free-kick with Konate getting in the way of Mac Allister.

Pickford then came to the fore as Nunez blasted at him rather than opting for the more open left side of the goal, then blocked Diaz’s volley with his legs from Nunez’s nod on and finally stuck out an arm to repel Robertson’s shot from a narrow angle.

Another poor performance from Salah saw him scuff a shot into Branthwaite, sparing him the embarrassment of seeing it sail wide, but then slashed the rebound into the Gwladys Street.

In keeping with the emerging pattern over recent weeks Liverpool faded after the break after Virgil van Dijk headed straight at Pickford and when McNeil’s long-range shot was tipped over, Calvert-Lewin rose unchallenged at the far post to nod home the resulting corner.

Dyche and his team had done a brilliant job of exposing Liverpool’s weakness as that was the sixth successive time Klopp’s side had failed to win the first ball at a set-piece.

Branthwaite could have added further embarrassment but headed wide while the closest Liverpool came to a response was when Diaz’s curling shot rebounded off the post and they played out the final minutes with ‘you lost the league at Goodison Park’ ringing around the ground.