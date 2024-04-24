Xavi reportedly set to stay as Barcelona boss after reversing decision to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Xavi reportedly set to stay as Barcelona boss after reversing decision to leave

By Press Association
Xavi in January had said he would be stepping down as Barcelona head coach this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)
Xavi in January had said he would be stepping down as Barcelona head coach this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Xavi has changed his mind and decided to stay on as Barcelona head coach beyond the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

In January the 44-year-old announced he would be stepping down this summer from the post he has held since November 2021.

But a u-turn has reportedly been performed, with Marca on Wednesday saying that following meetings with the members of the club hierarchy, Xavi is to honour the remaining year on his current contract and continue to manage the team in 2024-25.

Xavi on the touchline (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Xavi took charge at Barcelona in November 2021 and guided them to the LaLiga title last season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Barca, LaLiga champions last term, are currently 11 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid in second place with six games left to play following a controversial El Clasico defeat last weekend.

Xavi made his announcement in January following a 5-3 home loss to Villarreal, saying that he felt the club needed “a change of dynamic”.

Since then Barca won eight and drew two of 10 league games before being beaten 3-2 by Real in Sunday’s showdown. That came five days on from them losing 6-4 on aggregate to Paris St Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Former Spain international Xavi, a 2010 World Cup winner, helped Barcelona to eight LaLiga titles and four Champions League triumphs during his time as a player.