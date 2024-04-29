Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he will continue in office

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will continue in office “even with more strength” after days of reflection.

Mr Sanchez shocked the country on Wednesday, announcing he was taking five days off to think about his future after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

“I have decided to continue on with even more strength at the helm of the government of Spain,” he said in a televised speech.

The legal complaint against his wife, Begona Gomez, was filed by a legal platform that says Ms Gomez used her position to influence business deals.

The group, Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands”, acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles.

Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.

Mr Sanchez said the move was too personal an attack on his family and he needed time to decide on his priorities.

He essentially has four options: resign, seek a parliamentary vote of confidence, call a new election or remain in office.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is popular on the international scene, but within Spain, he is either loved or despised (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Any one of them could upset key legislative plans as well as a crucial election in the Catalonia region in May and the European Parliament election in June.

Mr Sanchez, 52, has been Spain’s prime minister since 2018. He was able to form a new minority leftist coalition government in November to start another four-year term thanks to the exceedingly fragile support of a handful of small regional parties.

He is one of Europe’s longest-serving Socialist leaders and while popular internationally, he is loved or despised in Spain.

Mr Sanchez blames the investigation on online news sites politically aligned with the leading opposition Popular Party and the Vox party that spread what he called “spurious” allegations.

His supporters say this should be a wake-up call to react against baseless attacks that are poisoning Spanish politics.

The Popular Party, however, said Mr Sanchez’s behaviour was frivolous, adolescent and unbecoming of a European leader.

It said the decision was a tactical ploy to whip up support for electoral purposes.