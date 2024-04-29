Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Thailand foreign minister resigns after being dropped as deputy prime minister

By Press Association
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nugara, abruptly resigned after the cabinet reshuffle removed him from as deputy prime minister (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nugara, abruptly resigned after the cabinet reshuffle removed him from as deputy prime minister (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thailand’s foreign minister abruptly resigned in dissatisfaction over a Cabinet reshuffle that removed him as one of the country’s deputy prime ministers.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the resignation of Parnpree Bahiddha-Nugara on Monday, saying that he respected the decision and that he has already started looking for a replacement.

Mr Srettha said it was normal that some people would be upset by the reshuffle, adding that he had already sent a message to Mr Parnpree, apologising and thanking him for his work.

Thailand Economy
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the resignation and said he had already sent a message to Mr Parnpree to thank him for his work and to apologise (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

“For his work that has been in the good interest of the country, I believe that the new minister will continue these good efforts,” he said but did not say when the next appointee would take up the post.

On Sunday, Mr Srettha’s government, which took office less than a year ago, announced its first Cabinet shuffle.

Shortly afterwards, the media circulated a document said to be a letter of resignation from Mr Parnpree, dated Sunday, indicating his dissatisfaction that he was removed from the position of deputy prime minister and only remained foreign minister.

Ministers in Thailand are allowed to hold multiple Cabinet positions and it is common for senior ministers to also be appointed as deputy prime ministers.

Thailand Myanmar Border
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara during Thailand’s first humanitarian aid initiative to Myanmar (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Mr Srettha said that the intention behind Mr Parnpree being dropped as deputy prime minister was to allow him to concentrate on his role as foreign minister.

In an interview with the public broadcaster Thai PBS on Sunday, Mr Parnpree said the letter was authentic but denied that he was unhappy.

He said the prime minister had the authority to make this decision, but said it was “a little unusual” and argued that it would become harder for him to work as foreign minister if he did not also hold the title of deputy prime minister.

Mr Parnpree, who was first appointed in August, engaged in several diplomatic efforts, including a visit to the Middle East to negotiate the release of Thai workers in Israel held hostage by Hamas, and the first humanitarian aid initiative to Thailand’s war-torn neighbour, Myanmar, where millions have been displaced by violence that followed the military coup in 2021.

As part of the Cabinet shuffle, Prime Minister Srettha, a former chief executive of Thailand’s leading property developer, lost his seat as finance minister.

He is replaced by Pichai Chunhavajira, who until recently was a chairman of energy conglomerate Bangchak and chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Mr Pichai has also been appointed as a deputy prime minister.