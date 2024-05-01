Trump returns to campaign trail amid warning over trial gagging order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Trump returns to campaign trail amid warning over trial gagging order

By Press Association
(Curtis Means/Pool/AP)
(Curtis Means/Pool/AP)

Donald Trump was using a one-day break from his hush money trial on Wednesday to rally voters in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, a day after he was held in contempt of court and threatened with jail time for violating a gag order.

His remarks will be closely watched after he received a 9,000 US dollar (£7,185) fine for making public statements about people connected to the case.

In imposing the fine for posts on the former president’s Truth Social account and campaign website, Judge Juan M Merchan said that if Mr Trump continues to violate his orders, he “will impose an incarceratory punishment”.

Trump Hush Money
Former US president Donald Trump leaves Manhattan Criminal Court (Curtis Means/Pool/AP)

Mr Trump is trying to achieve a balancing act unprecedented in American history by running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while also fighting felony charges in New York.

He frequently goes after Judge Merchan, prosecutors and potential witnesses at his rallies and on social media, attack lines that play well with his supporters but that have potentially put him in legal jeopardy.

He insists he is merely exercising his free speech rights, but the offending posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website were taken down.

Judge Merchan is weighing other alleged gag-order violations by Mr Trump and will hear arguments on Thursday.

The former president appeared frustrated after the ninth day of the trial came to an end, saying he should be out in Georgia and New Hampshire instead of sitting in court.

“They don’t want me on the campaign trail,” he told reporters.

Mr Trump has often called this case and other criminal cases against him “election interference”, saying they keep him from campaigning for the presidential election in November.

The gagging order bars him from making public statements about witnesses, jurors and some others connected to his hush money case.

Manhattan prosecutors have argued that he and his associates took part in an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 presidential campaign by purchasing and then burying stories. He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump Hush Money
Donald Trump is running for a second term as the presumptive Republican nominee while also fighting felony charges (Justin Lane/Pool/AP)

Mr Trump’s visits to Wisconsin and Michigan mark his second trip to the swing states in a month.

For the last rallies, the former president largely focused on immigration, referring to people who are in the US illegally and who are suspected of crimes as “animals”.

Wisconsin and Michigan are among a handful of battleground states expected to decide the 2024 election.

For Mr Trump to win both states, he must do well in suburban areas like those outside Milwaukee and Saginaw, Michigan, where he will hold Wednesday’s rallies.

He under-performed in suburban areas during this year’s primary even though he dominated the Republican field overall.

Mr Trump has repeatedly falsely said that the 2020 election was stolen from him. His losses in battleground states in 2020 have withstood recounts, audits and reviews by the Justice Department and outside observers.