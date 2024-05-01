Tourists evacuated from Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve amid flooding and heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tourists evacuated from Kenya’s Maasai Mara reserve amid flooding and heavy rain

By Press Association
Tourists were evacuated by air from Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve on Wednesday after more than a dozen hotels, lodges and camps were flooded as heavy rain continued to batter the country(Bobby Neptune/AP)
Tourists were evacuated by air from Kenya’s Maasai Mara national reserve on Wednesday after more than a dozen hotels, lodges and camps were flooded as heavy rain continued to batter the country.

Tourist accommodation facilities were submerged after a river within the Maasai Mara broke its banks early on Wednesday.

The reserve, in south-western Kenya, is a popular tourist destination because it features the annual wildebeest migration from the Serengeti in Tanzania.

Kenya Flooding
Floodwater covers a bridge in the flooded Maasai Mara National Reserve (Bobby Neptune/AP)

The Kenya Red Cross said it rescued 36 people by air and 25 others by land.

The Narok County government said it deployed two helicopters to carry out evacuations in the expansive conservation area.

More than 170 people have died across Kenya since mid-March when the rainy season started, causing flooding and landslides, and destroying infrastructure.

The Meteorology Department has warned that more rain is expected this week.

Kenya Flooding
Tourist lodges in the flooded Maasai Mara reserve (Bobby Neptune/AP)

On Monday, a river broke through a clogged tunnel in the Mai Mahiu area of western Kenya, sweeping away houses and damaging roads. The incident left 48 people dead and more than 80 others missing.

Search and rescue operations across the Mai Mahiu area are continuing.

On Tuesday, President William Ruto ordered the military to join in the search.

Locals say rescue efforts have been slow due to lack of equipment to dig through the debris.

The government has urged people living in flood-prone areas to evacuate or be moved forcefully as water levels in two major hydroelectric dams rise to a “historic high”.