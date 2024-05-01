‘Really good’ Chelsea fans give Mauricio Pochettino treats while walking his dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Really good’ Chelsea fans give Mauricio Pochettino treats while walking his dog

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said he has had favourable feedback from Chelsea fans whilst walking his dog (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino insisted he has received positive feedback from Chelsea supporters on the work he is doing at Stamford Bridge, but only while he has been out walking his dog.

The Argentinian has regular 90-minute outings with his Rhodesian Ridgeback, Sansa, during which he said he has enjoyed frank exchanges with fans about the state of the club across what has been a difficult first season in charge.

And much of the word has been positive, helped he believes by a more relaxed setting where he is able to give a more genuine account of himself than sometimes comes across in the media.

“When I am on the street the people are really good and appreciate,” he said. “They give us the credit (for) working in a project and a process that is so difficult.

“People that understand football know what is going on here and appreciate our commitment and the way that we behave, and support our decisions that we are taking.

“Sometimes I meet the fans in different places and they ask me. I can tell the truth.

“Sometimes the fans get some image that is not real. It’s in the way that (the media) sometimes takes my words, or the photographer sometimes takes me sad, but I am not sad. I laugh a lot, I smile, I am very positive. I am not acting. I try to be natural.

“Sometimes people get the wrong idea. But if you face me on the street, for sure you (will know).”

Chelsea are ninth in the table and require a strong finish if they are to end their season-long absence from European competition.

A win at home to Pochettino’s former club Tottenham on Thursday night would see them move to within three points of sixth-placed Manchester United with four games to play, likely to be the necessary threshold for reaching the Europa League.

Despite a turbulent campaign that has seen them concede more goals than any previous Premier League campaign, it is likely they will qualify for at least the Europa Conference League if they take close to maximum points on the run-in.

After Spurs, they welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday before away games at Nottingham Forest and Brighton, finishing up at home to Bournemouth.

Victory over Ange Postecoglou’s side will see the Blues climb to their highest league position since New Year’s Day 2023 when a 1-1 draw at home to Forest left them eighth.

It would also emphasise the maddening nature of Chelsea’s inconsistencies.

Their longest unbeaten league run in more than 18 months was ended by a 5-0 hammering by Arsenal in late April during which they were accused by away fans inside the Emirates Stadium of lacking fight, but they recovered days later to respond from two goals down to earn a draw at Champions League-chasing Aston Villa.

Pochettino was asked whether after recent results he finally felt ‘more Chelsea than Spurs’.

“We cannot compare nearly six years with 10 months,” he said.

Asked whether he felt there was still work to do, he replied: “Yes. I hope, yes.”