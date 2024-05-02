Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

By Press Association
Twenty people died in the blast (Chim Sothea via AP)
Twenty people died in the blast (Chim Sothea via AP)

A huge explosion at a military base in south-western Cambodia that killed 20 soldiers and injured many others was an accident caused by a “technical issue” stemming from old ammunition that was being moved, the defence ministry said.

The army said Saturday’s blast was believed to have been an accident caused by mishandling of degraded ammunition by troops.

The defence ministry’s statement followed an allegation levelled by an opposition politician-in-exile suggesting that the explosion had been an attack.

The day after the explosion, exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy claimed in a post on his Facebook page that an armed group of anti-government dissidents had caused the blast, but cited no evidence to support his claim.

Wreckage from the blast
A nearby resident, stands under the damaged roof at his house after an ammunition explosion at Prey Beng village in Kampong Speu province (AP)

The defence ministry said that while there had been recent social media posts by “a group of extremists”, the ministry wanted to inform media that the investigation had concluded the blast had been an accident.

It warned that anyone publishing untrue information about the blast could face prosecution.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Mao Phalla said soldiers were transferring ammunition into a storage facility when the blast occurred, killing 20 instantly.

He said another 11 people, including soldiers and nearby villagers, were slightly injured from the damaged building’s debris, not shrapnel.

The blast in Kampong Speu province also destroyed military vehicles and four buildings at the base, and damaged homes in a village.