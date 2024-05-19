Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’

By Press Association
Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
British star Cynthia Erivo said coming out publicly was a “moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am”.

The London-born actress and singer appeared at the Los Angeles LGBT Centre gala at the Shrine Auditorium, where she was honoured with the Schrader Award for her achievements in entertainment and activism within the LGBT+ community.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning star opened up about her identity in the summer of 2021 following the release of her music video for The Good, a story about Black queer love.

2024 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Cynthia Erivo identified herself as bisexual in British Vogue (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Erivo, 37, later appeared on the cover of British Vogue, identifying herself as bisexual.

“I am really proud I came out the way I did,” Erivo told the PA news agency on the pink carpet of the gala.

“I never considered myself as hiding, but I think being able to say it out loud was just a moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am.

“I am glad that people can look to me and (think) ‘I can do it to and I can be who I want to be’ and that leaves room to be the most creative self you can be.”

Oscar-nominated actress Erivo will next be seen playing Elphaba in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked, alongside chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande who will play Galinda.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu, the film also stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

“I felt like I was totally supported, and I am supported by those wonderful people who I get to work with – Ari, Jon, Michelle, Jeff, Jonny,” Erivo told PA.

“I just feel like I’ve walked right into a family who are loving and caring, and that includes Universal as well, who have been really wonderful to me as well.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I feel very myself and very moved.”

Last year, Chu announced the adaption would be split into two films to prevent making “fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years”.

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never European Premiere – London
Director Jon M Chu (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hit musical Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003, and it tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world. It launched in the West End in 2006.,

The Los Angeles LGBT Centre gala is held annually to celebrate the achievements of those within the LGBT+ community whilst raising funds for its community services.

This year the gala was hosted by US comedian Joel Kim Booster.

The 36-year-old said he was “honoured” to host as the organisations mission “is super important to me”, having been forced out of his home aged 17 after coming out.

He also spoke about honouree Erivo.

“I’ve met Cynthia before, she’s lovely. I actually met her before I was anything, I was a complete nobody, I just approached her at a gay bar and was like ‘I love you so much you are a queen’ and she hung out with me and my gay friends for the entire night.

“It was so lovely, she’s amazing, and I’m so happy to see all of the ways in which she’s succeeding right now, I’m so happy that she’s one of us – we’ve got a star in the community.

“I think it shows the importance of coming out and being public, as scary as it can be, sometimes it can be a detriment to your career, I get the comfort of not wanting to come out publicly – but it’s so important to do so.”