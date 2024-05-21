Claudio Ranieri expected to retire after leaving Cagliari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claudio Ranieri expected to retire after leaving Cagliari

By Press Association
Claudio Ranieri, left, won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)
Claudio Ranieri, left, won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Claudio Ranieri is expected to retire from football after stepping down from his role as Cagliari head coach.

Ranieri, 72, who led Leicester to their stunning Premier League title success in 2016, has been reported to have retired by several media outlets, but has not yet made an official announcement.

He guided Cagliari to Serie A safety this season after winning promotion with them in the 2022-23 campaign and the Sardinia club paid a lengthy tribute to their popular out-going manager on their official website.

Cagliari said: “Mister Ranieri bids farewell to Cagliari: In his two spells with the club, he always managed to lead the team to achieve their original objective.

“Already the mastermind behind two successive promotions in the past (from Serie C to Serie A) and survival in the top flight, in the last year-and-a-half, he has put together yet another masterpiece.”

The club added: “These are tears of joy and gratitude for the man who was able to write some of the most beautiful scripts in Cagliari’s history. What he did will remain indelible in the hearts of every fan.

“Cagliari is and always will be your home. Forever grateful, Mister.”

Ranieri guided Cagliari to back-to-back promotions, reaching Serie A in 1990 during his first spell as the club’s head coach.

The former Roma defender’s managerial career began at Vigor Lamezia in 1986 and he has had stints in charge of  Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia (twice), Atletico Madrid, Parma, Juventus, Roma (twice), Inter Milan and the Greece national team.

He has managed English clubs Leicester, Fulham and Watford, plus French club Nantes, and was central to one of sport’s biggest upsets when leading the Foxes to English top-flight success.