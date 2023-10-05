Key points from Rishi Sunak’s speech to Tory conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Key points from Rishi Sunak’s speech to Tory conference

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his speech (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his speech (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak used his first Tory conference speech as party leader to set out his vision for the country, pitching himself as a radical reformer ahead of the next general election.

Here are the key points from the address in Manchester.

– Rishi Sunak confirmed he is cancelling the northern leg of HS2, claiming the “facts have changed” and calling it the “ultimate example of the old consensus”. The Prime Minister said he would spend “every single penny” of the £36 billion saved from scrapping the northern leg of HS2 on new transport projects in the North and Midlands.

– The Prime Minister said that HS2 will still run to Euston in central London, but said that the current management would “no longer be responsible” for the site.

– He also proposed raising the smoking age by one year, every year, meaning a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette. He said that there would be a Commons vote on the change in the law in the future, but said it would be a free vote for MPs.

– The Prime Minister promised to bring forward measures to restrict the availability of vapes to children.

– Rishi Sunak said that he would introduce a major reform of secondary school qualifications, bringing together A-levels and T-levels to create a new “Advanced British Standard” which will see students covering more subjects.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex (Danny Lawson/PA)

– To applause, he told the audience: “A man is a man, a woman is a woman. That’s just common sense.”

– In a pre-election pitch to voters, he said that he was the leader with a long-term vision who could “change our country for the better”.

– He said he had taken a more “pragmatic” and “proportionate” approach to reaching net zero, defending his recent changes and insisted the UK “will still get to net zero by 2050”.

– Rishi Sunak emphasised the UK’s support for Ukraine in the conflict against Russia. “If we give President Zelensky the tools, Ukraine will finish the job,” he told members to applause.

– He launched repeated attacks on Labour and leader Sir Keir Starmer, referencing, too, former leader Jeremy Corbyn. He also mocked former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.