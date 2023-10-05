Akshata Murty makes surprise address at Conservative Party conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Akshata Murty makes surprise address at Conservative Party conference

By Press Association
Akshata Murty, the wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, speaks on stage during the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister’s wife, made a surprise address at Conservative Party Conference ahead of Rishi Sunak’s speech.

Ms Murty told the conference she and her husband were each other’s best friends, and added she “could not imagine being anywhere else” ahead of his address to close the Conservative Party conference.

As she arrived unexpectedly on the stage at the close of the Manchester gathering, Ms Murty said: “Yes, you are absolutely right, I am not on the agenda for today.

“A bit of a surprise addition, shall we say, and a surprise for my husband too, who has no idea what I am going to say.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak embraces his wife Akshata Murty as he arrives on stage to deliver his keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

After telling the audience that her speech was also a surprise to their daughters Anoushka and Krishna, she added: “The reason why I am here is really quite simple, and it is because Rishi and I are each other’s best friends.

“We are one team and I could not imagine being anywhere else but here today with all of you to show my support to him and to the party.”

Ms Murty’s address echoes a similar introduction by Sarah Brown, the wife of ex-prime minister Gordon Brown, at the Labour Party Conference in 2009.

In that speech, Mrs Brown praised the former premier’s personal character, describing him as her “hero”.

At the time, the address was seen by some as an effort to shore up Mr Brown’s waning political appeal ahead of a general election.

With the Tories poised for a nationwide poll to take place next year, Ms Murty closed her speech by telling the conference audience she often reminds her husband of the importance of fighting for his values and Conservative values “when the going gets tough”.

The businesswoman, who regularly appears on the Sunday Times Rich List, concluded: “Rishi, you know this, you know that doing the right thing for the long term, even when it is hard, is the right thing to do.”

As he opened his speech, Mr Sunak echoed the conference slogan as he responded to his wife, describing Ms Murty as the best “long-term decision for a brighter future” he had ever made.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary described it as “a very personal speech” that Ms Murty wrote herself and indicated the public will see more of her in the run-up to the general election.

“I know they are an extremely strong partnership and I’m sure people want to know who their leader is and the values that drive them, and the people around them that influence and sustain them,” she added.