Suspected drug deaths fall and hospital admissions stable in latest data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Suspected drug deaths fall and hospital admissions stable in latest data

By Press Association
The latest figures in drug deaths and hospital admissions have been published (PA)
The latest figures in drug deaths and hospital admissions have been published (PA)

The number of suspected drug deaths is down in the latest quarterly data, while hospital admissions are broadly stable.

An update from Public Health Scotland (PHS) said from September to November last year, there were 267 suspected drug deaths – down 19% from the previous quarter.

Drug-related acute hospital admissions between July and October saw a 2% decrease but were considered stable compared to the previous quarter.

The latest quarter’s data also shows there was a 17% decrease in administrations of overdose treatment Naloxone by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The data is contained in the latest quarterly Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) report from PHS.

The Scottish Conservatives said that compared to the same period in 2022, hospital admissions had increased.

Tory deputy health spokeswoman Tess White said: “These deeply concerning figures underline once again the scale of Scotland’s drug epidemic which has spiralled out of control on the SNP’s watch.

“On top of the shocking tally of suspected drugs deaths, the rise in the number of hospital admissions and A&E attendances related to drugs indicates the complacent nationalists are no closer to solving this national emergency.

“SNP ministers – having shamefully taken their eye off the ball – now seem to be relying on consumption rooms as the silver bullet, when they ought to be focused on improving access to treatment and rehab programmes for those with addiction problems.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said “This heartbreaking report shows far too many lives are still being destroyed by drugs.

“More must be done to not only stop these tragic deaths, but to help people recover.

“The SNP must deliver more than warm words and sticking plasters if it is going to tackle this crisis and save lives.”