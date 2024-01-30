Jamie Bryson says he has no regrets over posts from DUP meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Bryson says he has no regrets over posts from DUP meeting

By Press Association
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson said he has no regrets about posting live social media updates from a confidential DUP meeting over a Government deal to address concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements (Liam McBurney/PA)
Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has said he has no regrets about posting live social media updates from a confidential DUP meeting over a Government deal to address concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Bryson, an outspoken critic of the proposals which are expected to lead to the return of the powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland, also denied he “misrepresented” elements of the meeting.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Bryson was able to relay live updates of DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s speech with the use of a recording device from someone inside the meeting.

The loyalist’s posts on X, formerly Twitter, included apparent attempts from within the meeting to find out who was leaking the information to him.

Asked if regretted his actions, Mr Bryson said: “Absolutely not. No criticism from unionists opposed to the protocol and who have a right to know what is going on in this glossy powerpoint presentation.

“I did not share any of the details of the private contributions in the DUP in that meeting, simply the PowerPoint presentation of what Sir Jeffrey was claiming was on the table.”

During a press conference after the DUP meeting, Sir Jeffrey said the social media posts were not a true reflection of what occurred.

He also said the word “betrayal” was used in the meeting to describe whoever leaked the details.

Mr Bryson responded: “I think Jeffrey should reflect very carefully on that. If there is anything he feels was a misrepresentation, I think he should particularise what he said was a misrepresentation and we can let the public decide for themselves.”

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson said social media posts were not a true account of what happened at a party meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Bryson said he does not believe the deal the DUP has negotiated with the Government will lead to the removal of the so-called Irish Sea border.

Sir Jeffrey has said the deal to restore Stormont powersharing will remove all post-Brexit checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Mr Bryson added: “Sir Jeffrey has set a high standard for himself – zero checks, zero customs paperwork on goods staying in Northern Ireland. That requires tearing up the Northern Ireland Protocol and fundamentally changing the Windsor Framework.

“Let’s see when this legislation comes through if this does what Jeffrey Donaldson says that it does.”

He added: “The DUP Executive have only seen a PowerPoint presentation presented by those who negotiated the deal; they have not seen the legal text. Let’s see what the legal text actually says.”

Mr Bryson has previously appeared publicly with the DUP leader at a number of rallies protesting against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: “We are fundamentally diverging on issues. I have not changed, I have maintained the same position from January 1 2021 when I said you need to collapse the institutions, make Stormont ungovernable, no unionist should implement the protocol.

“The DUP came to that position 14 months later and now they are trying to revert back to their initial position.

“No doubt they have made some progress and Sir Jeffrey deserves credit for that.

“But don’t say you have removed the Irish Sea border, because you haven’t.”