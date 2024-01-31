Sandeel fishing to be banned in Scottish waters

Conservationists have welcomed the news that sandeel fishing is to be banned in Scottish waters.

The Scottish Government said the ban will come in ahead of the 2024 fishery season, subject to parliamentary approval.

RSPB Scotland said that ending industrial sandeel fishing is the “single greatest action” that can currently be taken to support the most vulnerable seabirds.

Sandeels are an important food source for many species, including marine mammals, seabirds and predatory fish, and support the long-term sustainability and resilience of the marine ecosystem.

The Scottish Government said that commercial fishing for sandeels is currently carried out entirely by European vessels.

In recognition of the importance of the species to marine biodiversity, no fishing quota has been allocated to UK vessels since 2021.

Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Sandeel are a vital part of our marine ecosystem and a critical component of the food chain in the North Atlantic.

“It is critical that we manage our marine environment in such a way as to ensure its sustainable use, protecting biodiversity and ensuring healthy functioning ecosystems.

“Prohibiting all vessels from fishing for sandeel in Scottish waters will help provide long-term sustainability and benefits not just for sandeel but also for seabirds, marine mammals and other fish species.

“This decision reflects overwhelming support for our proposals, the scientific evidence base and our longstanding position not to support fishing for sandeel as set out in Scotland’s Future Fisheries Management Strategy.”

The UK Government on Wednesday announced it has decided to prohibit the fishing of sandeels within English waters of Area 4 of the North Sea.

The measure will apply to all vessels of any nationality, and will be effective from March 26 2024, before the start of the next sandeel fishing season.

RSPB Scotland director Anne McCall welcomed the news.

She said: “We are delighted that the Scottish Government have today announced a closure of all Scottish waters to industrial sandeel fishing.

“This coincides with a similar announcement for English waters of the North Sea from the UK Government.

“We commend the leadership shown by both Scottish and UK governments to take action to protect our beleaguered and precious seabirds on this issue and thank the tens of thousands of RSPB supporters who added their voice to our calls to enact these closures.

“With over 70% of Scottish seabird populations in decline, ending industrial sandeel fishing is the single greatest action that can be taken to support our most vulnerable seabirds right now.

“It will build their resilience in the face of avian flu and the multitude of other human-made pressures they face, such as climate change and offshore developments.

“Sandeels are a key food source for seabirds and other marine wildlife but have been adversely affected by both climate change and unsustainable fishing, so this is a very positive and welcome measure for the overall health of our seas.”