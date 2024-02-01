Labour may not hit £28 billion green spending pledge, Jonathan Reynolds says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour may not hit £28 billion green spending pledge, Jonathan Reynolds says

By Press Association
Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Labour may not hit its wavering £28 billion green investment commitment, the shadow business secretary has conceded.

Jonathan Reynolds said on Thursday the sum remains an “ambition” but said “if we can get there” will depend on the state of the economy.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has been insisting it was not dropping the pledge amid suggestions the scale of the spending was being axed.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Sir Keir Starmer faces repeated attacks from the Tories for ‘flip-flopping’ on his commitments (House of Commons/PA)

Labour has grown unsure about the £28 billion a year in green projects that it set out in 2021 amid Tory attacks on borrowing plans.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves first watered it down by saying it would be a target in the second half of a first Parliament, if Labour wins the general election.

But Mr Reynolds cast further uncertainty over what was a commitment ahead of Labour’s business conference with executives on Thursday.

“That’s our level of ambition but how quickly we get there, and if we can get there, has to have respect to, and heed to, the overall position of our economy,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“We haven’t had the last Budget before the election.

“I’m extremely confident in the overall pitch – there’s not one thing that needs to happen in the British economy to make everything fine, to see it grow faster.”

He insisted that Labour was not “struggling to make our minds up”, insisting that regardless of the sum “we’re very clear we want to see public investment rise”.

Last month, Labour sought to kill off a report the spending figure had been dropped by saying it was “committed” to ramping up the investment “subject to our fiscal rules”, which include making sure debt is falling.

Mr Reynolds also had to defend Ms Reeves’ decision not to reinstate the cap on bankers’ bonuses that was introduced after the 2008 financial crisis but axed by the Tories.

He told Today: “We didn’t say at the time we would ever reinstate it – that’s because that policy was of its time, the financial crisis, the reaction to that.

“There are other policies that are much more significant, that have changed the financial system in terms of the security of the assets that banks hold against their liabilities.

“There are other rules in terms of bonuses and how they are paid and how they can be clawed back in the event of misconduct. But the fact is we want to see a strong financial sector, that’s an asset to the UK.”

He said that Labour’s criticism had focused on the Government’s “odd” decision to bring back unlimited bonuses for bankers during a cost-of-living crisis.