‘Almost impossible’ to find accommodation for homeless refugees, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Almost impossible’ to find accommodation for homeless refugees, MSPs told

By Press Association
Councils have told MSPs that the homelessness system is coming under strain (Victoria Jones/PA)
Councils have told MSPs that the homelessness system is coming under strain (Victoria Jones/PA)

Council officials have told MSPs it is “almost impossible” to find accommodation for homeless refugees following positive asylum decisions.

They told Holyrood’s Justice Committee about the strains on the homelessness and temporary accommodation system on Thursday.

They all said the housing system is already under pressure due to a lack of supply.

The Home Office initiative to streamline asylum processes means there have been more people approaching local authorities for homeless services, as accommodation provided by the UK Border Agency comes to an end when someone is granted leave to remain.

SNP MSP Bob Doris said he has heard around 600 households are being “pushed into the homelessness system” in Glasgow due to their tenancy with accommodation provider Mears coming to an end.

Jim McBride, head of homelessness at Glasgow City Council, said there are now more than 600 cases and the council is dealing with 10 a day.

He told the committee: “It’s presenting serious difficulty for us to manage alternative accommodation options.

“We’ve identified the fact it’s going to be an almost impossible challenge for us to manage.

“Just now we are trying to accommodate 10 on a daily basis, but we’re also now finding our ability to even identify hotel accommodation within the city is extremely pressed.”

The council is now looking at vacant buildings to provide accommodation, he said, including an empty nursing home.

Officials from Edinburgh and Fife councils said their local authorities are facing similar issues.

Gordon MacRae, assistant director of Shelter Scotland, warned the problem of homelessness is “getting worse”.