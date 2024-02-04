Families risk falling into poverty without funding extension, councils warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families risk falling into poverty without funding extension, councils warn

By Press Association
The Household Support Fund is used to support food banks and provide energy support to struggling households (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ministers have been warned that more families risk falling into poverty if a “lifeline” hardship fund used to help struggling households buy food and heat their homes is not extended.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said the UK Government’s cost-of-living and Covid-19 support provision, the Household Support Fund, is due to end on March 31.

In the past 12 months, the organisation said it has provided £820 million in funding for millions of households in England facing financial difficulties.

The LGA said ministers had not yet confirmed whether the fund will be extended into 2024/25, leaving town halls “in limbo” over the implications for their budgets.

According to a survey undertaken by the LGA, more than eight out of 10 local authorities that responded said financial hardship had increased in their areas over the same period.

Almost a fifth of councils said they would have to make redundancies if the Household Support Fund were to end.

Two-thirds said there was no additional discretionary funding to replace what would be lost if the fund is not renewed before April.

Councillor Pete Marland, chairman of the LGA’s economy and resources board, said: “The Household Support Fund has provided an essential lifeline for our most vulnerable residents, but our survey shows this help is needed now more than ever.

“Now is not the time to scale back support.

“Many at-risk households continue to face considerable challenges in meeting essential living costs, with demand for support greater than when the fund was first introduced.

“Ultimately, councils want to shift from providing crisis support to investing in preventative services which improve people’s financial resilience and life chances, alongside a sufficiently resourced national safety net.

“However, without an urgent extension of the Household Support Fund for at least a year, there is a risk of more households falling into financial crisis, homelessness and poverty.”

The fund was first introduced in October 2021 and allowed councils to significantly expand the help they could give to vulnerable residents during the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the LGA said.

It has been subsequently extended several times, providing more than £2 billion worth of support since it was set up.

The fund has been used to provide cash grants or vouchers to help people in crisis with energy, food and other essentials.

It also supports food banks, pays for food vouchers during the holidays for children eligible for free school meals and contributes towards softening the impact of unexpected costs, such as replacing broken boilers, for low-income households.

The call for the hardship funding to be extended comes after MPs warned last week that there is an “out of control” crisis in local government driven by long-term funding constraints and a “broken” financial system.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee said the problem could only be ended by the Government providing billions of pounds more to councils.

Officials in the Department for Work and Pensions said it would continue to keep all existing cost-of-living measures “under review”.

A spokeswoman said: “We have invested over £2 billion in the Household Support Fund over the last two years – with almost £800 million already paid to families with children to help with the cost of living.

“The current fund is available up until March 2024 as part of wider cost-of-living support worth on average £3,700 per household, including raising benefits by 6.7% from April and increasing the Local Housing Allowance.”