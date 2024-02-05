Stop putting off decision on action against Iran, Tory MP tells Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stop putting off decision on action against Iran, Tory MP tells Shapps

By Press Association
An RAF Typhoon aircraft taking off to conduct strikes against Houthi targets (AS1 Jake Green RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
An RAF Typhoon aircraft taking off to conduct strikes against Houthi targets (AS1 Jake Green RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)

Britain and its allies might be “hitting the wrong target” by bombing Iranian proxies and instead should consider action against Iran, a Conservative MP has suggested.

Mark Pritchard told Defence Secretary Grant Shapps that “putting off that decision” on Iran “may well cost more lives in the future”, adding of Tehran: “Whether we like it or not they’re coming.”

But Labour former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said a direct attack on Iran would be “insanity” and would “provoke” the region.

Mr Shapps blamed Iran for being “behind all this” – citing Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis – before saying the UK Government is working hard to “pressurise” Iran to change its current approach.

MP portraits
Conservative MP Mark Pritchard (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Speaking as MPs considered the latest air strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen, Mr Pritchard (The Wrekin) told the Commons: “I agreed with the Secretary of State, and indeed with the Government, that we don’t want to see an escalation in the region and (need to) be proportionate in our response and calibrate our response to not provoke and antagonise.

“But is it not the case that we might actually be hitting the wrong target, that we’re hitting proxies of Iran and whilst I believe in peace and diplomacy, the malevolent factor in the region in all of this is Iran.

“And it might be the case that while we have the best of diplomatic intentions, we don’t want to provoke Iran to a major conflict with Nato or the US or the UK, that actually putting off that decision now may well cost more lives in the future.

“Because Iran and the regime, not the Iranian people but the regime in Iran, are behind all of this. They are the ones destabilising Israel, the Abraham Accords and so on.

“So I hope the Secretary of State will take a strategic view and make hard choices on Iran because whether we like it or not they’re coming.”

Mr Shapps replied: “(Mr Pritchard) makes an excellent point which is that Iran are behind all of this – Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) aligned militia that we’ve seen attack not just American – I quite often hear it’s American personnel who are being attacked – 160 separate times in Syria, in Iraq; in fact, about a third of those occasions involve British troops being attacked as well.

“And on every occasion Iran is behind all of this.

“So yes, I absolutely agree with him, we’re working very hard to pressurise Iran into realising that their current approach can do no good at all and it will destabilise the region, which they themselves claim they don’t want to do.”

Mr McDonnell added: “Let me just say a direct attack on Iran would be insanity and the region would be provoked and others would be dragged into it.”