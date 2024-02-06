British-owned vessel attacked in the Red Sea

A British-owned cargo vessel was attacked in the Red Sea on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

The attack on the ship happened west of Hodeida in Yemen just after midnight on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Associated Press reports suspicions have fallen on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The UKMTO said the ship’s master was “aware of a small craft on his Port side” before a projectile was fired at the ship.

No crew were injured in the attack and the vessel sustained small damages to its bridge windows, but the vessel was deemed safe to continue its journey.

Private security firm Ambrey said the vessel is a Barbados-flagged, British-owned cargo ship, according to reports by AP.

On Monday, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps told the Commons the UK will, if necessary, not hesitate to respond again “in self-defence” to Houthi’s in Yemen.

He was updating MPs after the UK and the US took part in joint airstrikes against Houthi rebel sites on Saturday.

Mr Shapps said the attacks were in line with international law and in self-defence, and had targeted “three military facilities” hitting “11 separate targets”, identified following “very careful analysis”.