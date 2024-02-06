Covid inquiry to look at whether some PPE contracts were ‘fraudulent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid inquiry to look at whether some PPE contracts were ‘fraudulent’

By Press Association
Baroness Heather Hallett’s inquiry is looking at procurement in the fifth module of its work (Alamy/PA)
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has begun hearings into the way £15 billion of taxpayers’ money was spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic, amid claims of fraud and waste.

The inquiry will examine the controversial “high priority lane”, which was used to deal with suppliers who approached MPs, ministers and officials.

The hearings will examine how the balance was struck between the need to find PPE at a time of urgent need and the responsibility to provide value for money and transparency.

It will examine whether some contracts were fraudulent or had prices which were inflated.

Inquiry counsel Richard Wald KC said: “The emergence of Covid-19 in December 2019 presented this country with an unprecedented procurement challenge.

“Some figures illustrate the scale of this challenge: early indications are that the Department for Health and Social Care spent in the region of £15 billion on PPE procurement through the lifetime of the pandemic, during which over 30 billion items of PPE were purchased and over 25 billion items of PPE distributed to people dealing with it.”

Baroness Heather Hallett’s inquiry is looking at procurement in the fifth module of its work.

Opening the module’s preliminary hearing, Mr Wald said: “Early indications suggest that a number of PPE contracts awarded were later disputed.

“The inquiry is also investigating concerns that some contracts awarded may have been fraudulent, that prices were inflated, or that PPE was defective or unusable.”

Mr Wald confirmed the inquiry would also be “scrutinising the reasons for, and operation of, the high priority lane” as part of its work.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
The inquiry chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett has so far cost more than £78.5 million (James Manning/PA)

The National Audit Office concluded in 2020 that “standards of transparency and documentation” were not met as officials scrambled to secure supplies of PPE.

Meanwhile, accounts published by the inquiry showed that it had cost taxpayers more than £78.5 million in total by the end of 2023.

Almost £22.5 million was spent from October to December 2023 alone.

Lady Hallett has been paid £332,000 since her appointment in December 2021, and claimed £7,000 in expenses.