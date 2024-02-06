Hunt claims tax rises needed to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt claims tax rises needed to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said income tax would need to rise by 4% to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Income tax would need to rise by 4% to fund Labour’s £28 billion green spending pledge, according to Jeremy Hunt.

The Chancellor also claimed that an alternative approach to increase spending by £28 billion while sticking to fiscal rules would involve increasing corporation tax by 8%.

Mr Hunt’s remarks came as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the funding package is “desperately needed” for his party’s mission to achieve clean power by 2030.

Labour originally promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it won the next election.

But last year the party said the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.

Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, asked Mr Hunt during Treasury questions: “Could the Chancellor explain to the House, if he had an ambition to spend an additional £28 billion a year on something, what level of tax would that impose on ordinary households?”

Mr Hunt replied: “I thank her for asking that question. I’m curious as to where that figure £28 billion has come from.

“But, as she has asked it, I will tell her that to increase spending by £28 billion – if you’re going to stick to fiscal rules, as the party opposite claims they will do – it would mean increasing income tax by 4% or increasing the corporation tax they say they’re going to cap by 8%.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves last week promised “iron discipline” when it comes to sticking to a future Labour government’s fiscal rules, which include making sure government debt is falling.

Ms Reeves previously said Labour would be prepared to borrow to invest but only within her fiscal rules.

Labour has also said it would not increase the rate of corporation tax during its first term, with Ms Reeves saying the current 25% level “strikes the correct balance”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Elsewhere at Treasury questions, Ms Reeves earlier raised concerns over mortgages.

She said: “Last week at Prime Minister’s Questions when asked about the Tory mortgage penalty, the Prime Minister boasted that someone coming off a fixed-rate mortgage deal would be able to save hundreds of pounds, but the small print was they had to add many years to their mortgage.

“Three million people are coming off fixed-rate mortgage deals this year and last. Does the Chancellor agree with the Prime Minister that British homeowners have never had it so good?”

Mr Hunt replied: “The way that we’re helping people with mortgages, families with mortgages, is not just through the Mortgage Charter – which is a lifeline to many families – but by bringing down inflation.

“And we’ve been having a few pops about Labour’s confusion over its £28 billion policy, but the real reason we’re against it is because going on a borrowing splurge pushes up inflation, pushes up interest rates, and makes mortgages more expensive.”

Ms Reeves countered: “It’s been under a Conservative Government that interest rates, inflation and mortgage costs have gone up. This Government needs to take responsibility.”

The shadow chancellor asked Mr Hunt to explain what he would say to those voters in next week’s by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood who are paying more on their mortgages.

Mr Hunt said: “Responsible, difficult decisions, the vast majority of which the shadow chancellor opposed, have seen the inflation rate more than halve and interest rates likely to have peaked.”

He added: “We’re doing everything we can to help bring down mortgage rates, but the £28 billion borrowing spree will make them worse, not better.”