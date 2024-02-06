University tuition fees in Wales set to rise for first time in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University tuition fees in Wales set to rise for first time in a decade

By Press Association
The tuition fee cap at Welsh universities is set to rise in September (Chris Radburn/PA)
The cap on tuition fees for university students in Wales is set to increase for the first time in more than a decade from September.

The maximum amount universities can charge per year for an undergraduate degree will increase by 2.8% from £9,000 to £9,250, Welsh education minister Jeremy Miles announced on Tuesday.

At the same time, the Welsh government is set to replace postgraduate grants with a fully repayable loan.

The move has raised fears among opposition members of the Senedd that people will be “costed out of education”.

It comes as the Welsh government struggles to balance its budget for the next year, with cuts set to be made in a range of areas.

The education minister said: “We have resisted calls to raise the tuition fee cap in the past, but sustained inflationary pressure on higher education providers in Wales means an increase is now unavoidable.”

The increase, which is the first since 2011, raises the cap to the same level already charged in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Loans to cover the fees will increase by the same amount.

The government does not set course fees, only the maximum that can be charged.

Mr Miles also described the decision to scrap grants for postgraduate students and replace it with a fully repayable loan as a “difficult” one.

Plaid Cymru’s spokeswoman for education in the Senedd Heledd Fychan MS has criticised the decision

She said: “The decision to increase tuition fees and scrap grants currently available to postgraduate Masters students will cost too many people out of education, adding to the skills gap currently impacting so many sectors in Wales and the Welsh economy more broadly.

“Our universities are in a dire situation. Rather than investing in them, we are seeing the Labour Government making it more difficult for students from Wales to study in Wales.

“I will be seeking urgent clarity from the Welsh Government regarding these cuts, and how they will work with universities to safeguard their futures as well as the futures of young people in Wales.”