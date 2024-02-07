Education strategy launched to promote universities globally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Education strategy launched to promote universities globally

By Press Association
The international education strategy aims to promote Scottish universities to staff and students globally (PA)
An international education strategy has been developed by ministers to attract more academic staff and students to Scotland.

Higher education minister Graeme Dey said the strategy will help maximise the social and economic benefits of international students in Scotland.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie said it will open the sector to the risk of shock in the event of economic crises or military conflicts.

The first-of-its-kind strategy for Scotland aims to attract more staff from across the world and encourage international students to stay in the country after qualifying to work in key growth economies.

The strategy will increase activity to promote Scottish universities and colleges internationally, while work to develop a national exchange programme continues.

SNP meeting at Parliament
Minister for higher and further education Graeme Dey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A talent attracting and migration service will also be launched later in the year to provide advice for students considering staying in Scotland post-qualification.

Mr Dey, who launched the strategy at Edinburgh Napier University on Wednesday, said: “Scotland already has more top universities per head of population than any other country in the world. This strategy sets out our collective aim to create the conditions for our universities and colleges to continue to flourish.

“In the coming months and years, we will continue to work with Scotland’s universities and colleges to help them diversify their international student research, and staff population, by enhancing our reputation as a world-leading safe and inclusive country, with open-minded social policies.

“We will help maximise the social and economic benefits of international higher education, and we will continue to promote Scotland’s world leading research and knowledge exchange sector on the global stage.”

In 2022-23, more than 83,000 students came to study in Scotland from over 180 countries, with international students making up a quarter of the total student population.

Willie Rennie
Willie Rennie said the strategy could leave higher education establishments open to global shocks (PA)

But Mr Rennie raised alarm that this could lead to Scotland becoming too reliant on its international student population.

He said: “For the first time, the income from international students surpassed that from domestic students and both research and teaching is now subsidised by the fees of international students.

“This leaves higher education open to shocks in other parts of the world, whether that be economic, security or otherwise.

“The Scottish Government’s strategy is not only delayed but doesn’t sufficiently recognise the risk faced by higher education as a result of over exposure.

“We have already seen this year a reduction in student numbers from some countries like China where economic issues have impacted applications.

“If there were to be more dramatic shocks such as, for example, military conflicts between China and Taiwan, the impact on Scottish universities would be huge.

“This should have been addressed much more effectively by the new strategy.”