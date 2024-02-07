SNP’s lead over Labour narrowing in Westminster voting intentions, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s lead over Labour narrowing in Westminster voting intentions, poll finds

By Press Association
A general election is expected later this year (PA)
Labour has narrowed the gap on the SNP at the general election, according to the latest polling.

The SNP remains ahead in Westminster voting intentions with a seven-point lead over Labour, the Ipsos Scottish Political Monitor, run in partnership with STV News, suggests.

However, the SNP’s lead has continued to decline over recent months, falling from a 12-point lead in May 2023 and 10 points in November.

The poll, which surveyed 1,005 Scots aged 16 and over between January 25 and 31, also found the SNP remains the most trusted party, despite Labour making gains on issues including the NHS and economy.

The survey puts the SNP at 39%, down one from November, while Labour is up two points at 32%, the Tories are on 14%, also dropping one, while the Liberal Democrats are unchanged at 6%.

The Greens and other parties are at 4% each.

Support for Scottish independence is at 53% in the latest polling, compared to 47% against.

At a Holyrood level, the SNP has a nine-point lead over Labour – down from 14 in May and 12 in November.

The SNP support is unchanged at 39% while the Labour vote is up three points at 30%.

After more than 16 years in Government, 32% of respondents said they trust the SNP most to manage the NHS, while 27% chose Labour – an increase of seven points.

Labour also made gains on economic trust at 23%, but the SNP remained top with 32%.

The gap narrowed on trust on education, with the SNP taking 31% while Labour’s seven-point gain puts them at 26%.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos in Scotland, said: “These results underline that while the Labour Party is making considerable headway in Scotland, the party’s leadership should not be complacent about the SNP as an electoral force.

“Humza Yousaf’s party still has a lead on voting intention for both Westminster and Holyrood elections and is the party that the Scottish public trust most to manage the NHS, the economy, education and the cost-of-living crisis.

“The direction of travel will worry the SNP as Labour has been gaining ground across a range of policy issues, while trust in the SNP has been on the wane.

“Given the profile of marginal seats in Scotland, even small changes in vote share can make a big difference to the final result – which means there is still much uncertainty for the parties at this point in an election year.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “It is encouraging that people across Scotland continue to support the SNP and our strong record in Government.

“The SNP will never take a single vote for granted and will keep delivering for people across Scotland every day by focusing on their priorities.”