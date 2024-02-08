Sunak defends plans to bring down waiting lists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak defends plans to bring down waiting lists

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has visited a dental practice in Newquay, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
Rishi Sunak has visited a dental practice in Newquay, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)

Rishi Sunak has said plans to boost dentistry across England will be part of a wider effort to cut NHS waiting lists, as he faced criticism from opposition parties over the latest figures.

An estimated 7.60 million treatments were waiting to be carried out in England at the end of December, relating to 6.37 million patients, down slightly from 7.61 million treatments and 6.39 million patients at the end of November.

The Prime Minister, who visited a dental practice in Cornwall on Thursday, pointed to the impact of plans that will see dentists offered cash to take on new patients and given £20,000 “golden hellos” to work in under-served communities.

Waiting list for NHS hospital treatment in England
(PA Graphics)

He told broadcasters: “We want to make it as easy as possible and the new funding that we’ve announced will, I think, make a significant difference and soon. This is going to be rolled out imminently and two and a half million more appointments to take us up to pre-Covid levels of NHS dentistry, I think, is a significant step and it’s part of a broader plan to bring down waiting lists across the NHS.

“Just the last week we made it easier for families to go and see their pharmacists to get medicines for common ailments like ear infections or sore throats. That will make a huge difference, particularly for parents with young kids not having to go to the GP and get an appointment, just see their pharmacist.

“Things like that that we’re doing all add up and just make sure everyone can get the healthcare that they need.”

But Labour accused the Government of failing to tackle the issue of waiting times.

Patients in England waiting more than a year and a half to start hospital treatment
(PA Graphics)

“People are waiting longer for NHS treatment than ever before, and waiting lists are 400,000 longer than when Sunak became Prime Minister,” shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said.

“The last Labour government cut the maximum waiting time from 18 months to 18 weeks. After 14 years of Conservative vandalism of the NHS, more patients wait longer than 18 weeks than ever before, and the number of patients waiting 18 months has doubled in the past few months. Things are getting worse and worse.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey also hit out at Mr Sunak for failing to meet his pledge to cut waiting lists.

“Patients across the country are waiting desperately for appointments, while Conservative MPs continue to fight amongst themselves,” he said.

“It is clear that Rishi Sunak’s broken pledge is having a catastrophic impact on our NHS. His planned NHS spending cuts must be cancelled now to make sure patients get the care they deserve.”

