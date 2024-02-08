More than 12,000 died before reaching hospital by ambulance last year – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 12,000 died before reaching hospital by ambulance last year – Labour

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said more than 12,000 Scots died before reaching hospital by ambulance in 2023 (Alamy/PA)
More than 12,000 Scots died before reaching hospital by ambulance in 2023, Scottish Labour has revealed.

Party leader Anas Sarwar said the statistic, obtained using freedom of information legislation, shows the “real-world consequences” of “SNP incompetence”.

The figure increased from more than 7,100 in 2019 – a 70% rise in four years.

It emerged in the wake of the resignation of health secretary Michael Matheson over his £11,000 iPad roaming charges bill.

Mr Sarwar said the resignation will make the headlines, but “the crisis in our NHS has been 17 years in the making”.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar accused ministers of ‘failing to get to grips with a crisis in our NHS’ (PA)

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar said: “Many of these people may have survived if an ambulance could have reached them sooner or they could have been admitted to hospital more quickly.

“That is the real-world consequence of SNP incompetence and a failure to get to grips with a crisis in our NHS.”

In response, First Minister Humza Yousaf said a “significant chunk” of winter funding was used to recruit additional ambulance staff.

But he said: “I take real exception to Anas Sarwar’s characterisation in his question that nobody in the Government understands the real challenges that the NHS is under.

“We do. In fact, we of course are the ones who brought forward a recovery plan that is helping the NHS to recover.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson quit as health secretary shortly before FMQs on Thursday (PA)

“There is not a single person on the front benches here who doesn’t understand the significant challenges the NHS is under.”

Mr Sarwar then highlighted a pledge made by the Scottish Government to contact all 150,000 women who were excluded from cervical screening by 2021, saying figures show 65,000 women are still waiting.

He said: These women, and too many people who need the NHS, are being failed by an incompetent SNP Government.

“The result: A&E delays get worse, waiting lists grow, staff burn out and thousands of patients lives are put at risk.

“This Government would rather deny it is incompetent than face up to the problem.”

Mr Yousaf said the women most “at risk” have been contacted and claimed Mr Sarwar had failed to account for the pandemic.

