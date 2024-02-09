Labour has seen ‘loss of trust’ among Muslim voters over Gaza – shadow minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour has seen ‘loss of trust’ among Muslim voters over Gaza – shadow minister

By Press Association
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood defended her party’s position on the Gaza conflict (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood defended her party's position on the Gaza conflict (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour’s shadow justice secretary said there had been a “sense of a loss of trust” in the Muslim community over the party’s stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Shabana Mahmood, a shadow Cabinet minister and one of the most senior Muslim MPs, defended her party’s position as “strong” but acknowledged that trust needed to be “rebuilt” among some British Muslims.

The Labour leadership faced serious criticism from within the party ranks over its initial stance on the conflict, with Sir Keir Starmer criticised for refusing to back an immediate ceasefire in favour of calling for humanitarian pauses.

The party also lost 10 shadow ministers and parliamentary aides over the party’s position, with a significant number of councillors also quitting.

As the Israeli bombardment has escalated, fuelling concern about the plight of civilians in Gaza, Sir Keir has hardened his tone towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and backed the Government’s call for a sustainable ceasefire.

Ms Mahmood told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast she “wanted a ceasefire then, I want a ceasefire now”.

“It is impossible to look at footage of dead children being pulled from the rubble knowing that they were crying out, nobody could get to them, and not want this nightmare to stop, want the fighting to stop,” she said.

“The death toll I think speaks for itself.”

But she said it was a question of how an end to the fighting is actually delivered, amid “delicate” diplomacy.

She said: “I wish it were possible, simply by calling for it, that you could immediately deliver one.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer said ‘everyone can see that the conflict in the Middle East has caused great concern across the country’ (PA)

She added: “I think our position is strong and it is in line not just with calls from the British Muslim community but from people across our community.”

She conceded that there had been nonetheless a “sense of a loss of trust, and I think that that needs to be rebuilt”.

“We aspire to be a party that can get votes from every part of our country and every community in our country. That has always been the Labour way and is still the Labour way,” she said.

Her comments come as Israel bombed targets in Rafah early on Friday, just hours after the US warned Israeli forces against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city.

More than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population has been driven by Israel’s military offensive towards the border with Egypt, while the latest figures from the Hamas-run health ministry put the overall Palestinian death toll as close to 28,000.

Labour leader Sir Keir, who was asked about the comments by his shadow Cabinet minister during a visit on Friday, said “everyone can see that the conflict in the Middle East has caused great concern across the country”.

A damaged residential building after an Israeli strike in Rafah
A damaged residential building after an Israeli strike in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)

He added: “In the end I think we all want to see the same thing. The terrible terrorist attack on October 7 – 27,000 people now have been killed in Gaza – that’s intolerable, many of them children.

“So we have to get to a ceasefire, a sustainable ceasefire, and that means stopping the fighting, creating the space for humanitarian aid to get in, which is desperately, desperately needed, getting the hostages out and creating the first step of the process, the only way this will be resolved, which is a two-state solution.”

Ms Mahmood in the interview criticised both Hamas and Mr Netanyahu for blocking a two-state solution to the conflict.

“We have to urgently find partners for peace, because a one-state solution does not make the people of Israel safe,” she said.

“And it is an outrage to adopt a position that says that the people of Israel can have self-determination, but the people of Palestine cannot.”

As part of a ceasefire deal Hamas has demanded that Israel release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and end the war. Mr Netanyahu this week refused to agree to those terms.