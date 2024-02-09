Pop-up barber shop offers free haircuts to boost discussions on mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Pop-up barber shop offers free haircuts to boost discussions on mental health

By Press Association
The pop-up offered free haircuts throughout Friday (Paul Chappells/PA)
The pop-up offered free haircuts throughout Friday (Paul Chappells/PA)

A pop-up barber shop has been offering free haircuts in an initiative aimed at boosting discussions around mental wellbeing among men.

The one-day event in the St Enoch Shopping Centre in Glasgow on Friday is part of the Scottish Government’s Mind To Mind campaign, which supports the mental wellbeing of Scots.

The pop-up was launched with support from the Lions Barber Collective, a charity that trains barbers in mental health awareness.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “Our Mind To Mind campaign promotes open conversations about mental health and wellbeing and provides useful tips and stories of how others deal with life’s challenges, as well as signposting relevant helplines and resources for those who need additional or urgent support.

Mind To Mind barber shop
The pop-up shop offered free haircuts (Paul Chappells/PA)

“Looking after your mental health is as important as looking after your physical health and we should all try to take steps every day to help our wellbeing.

“Talking about how we’re feeling can help to lift our mood and allow us to support others.

“Whether we’re spending time with friends, being active or taking a moment for ourselves, there are lots of things we can do every day to support our wellbeing.”

The Lions Barber Collective was set up in 2015 by Torquay-based barber Tom Chapman, who lost a friend to suicide.

Mr Chapman and the team have been trained to recognise and open conversations on mental wellbeing and discuss support available.

Lions Barber Collective barber Rocky Griffin with a customer at the pop-up shop (Paul Chappells/PA)

Mr Chapman said: “Barbers are in the very privileged position of having close interaction and relationships with our clients day-in, day-out.

“Our mission is to help create safe spaces where men in particular feel comfortable to speak about their mental health and to be able to signpost them to support and information.

“That peer-to-peer approach that we adopt, which is behind the Mind To Mind ethos, is really important and we are delighted to have collaborated on today’s pop-up event.

“We look forward to having many open and honest discussions around mental wellbeing as we carry out the haircuts throughout the day.”

Mental health support is available on the Mind To Mind website at https://www.nhsinform.scot/mind-to-mind/.

For urgent help, contact the NHS 24 mental health hub, your GP, or police on 111.