Scottish Labour to pledge ‘open book’ finances for future government

A future Labour government in Scotland would “open the books” in an attempt to restore financial transparency, the party has said.

Ahead of the Scottish Labour conference at the weekend, the party has taken aim at the Scottish Government’s “shroud of secrecy” towards public finances.

The party has said a future Labour government in Holyrood would produce a charter of fiscal transparency with key principles to underpin any future leader’s approach to public finances.

It would see whole government accounts published in the interest of public scrutiny alongside strategic reform which would prioritise value for money.

The charter’s proposals include a pledge to deliver fair funding for local government with an independent Barnett-style formula to stop councils being “short-changed”.

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra has criticised the Scottish Government’s “financial mismanagement and economic failure”.

Speaking ahead of the party’s conference in Glasgow, Mr Marra said Labour’s pledges gave voters a “cast-iron commitment” for financial transparency.

He said: “For too long, Scots have not had a government at Holyrood that is committed to value for money or to transparency.

“From bottled recycling schemes to frozen infrastructure projects, public money has been frittered away by the SNP while a shroud of secrecy has been thrown over government finances.

Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra said a Labour government in Scotland would open the books (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Enough is enough – in a cost-of-living crisis, Scots know all too well the need to get value for money. They deserve a government that is committed to doing the same.

“Years of financial mismanagement and economic failure has left Scots poorer and public finances at breaking point.

“The SNP is using income tax as a sticking plaster for economic growth, leaving Scots paying more and getting less in return.

“That’s why Labour is today giving the people of Scotland a cast-iron commitment that a future Labour government will open the books and deliver value for money.

“Labour will unlock Scotland’s economic potential and put growth first, because a strong economy is the foundation of strong public finances.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to openness and transparency.

“This is why the Scottish Budget is prepared in accordance with all current legislative and regulatory requirements, and with the written agreement of the Scottish Parliament, and transparently sets out all data on a consistent basis.

“Audit Scotland audits Scottish Government accounts annually and have given an unqualified audit opinion for 18 years in a row.”