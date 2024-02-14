Scottish Labour to pledge ‘open book’ finances for future government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Labour to pledge ‘open book’ finances for future government

By Press Association
The Labour proposals would provide financial transparency, the party said (Jane Barlow/PA)
A future Labour government in Scotland would “open the books” in an attempt to restore financial transparency, the party has said.

Ahead of the Scottish Labour conference at the weekend, the party has taken aim at the Scottish Government’s “shroud of secrecy” towards public finances.

The party has said a future Labour government in Holyrood would produce a charter of fiscal transparency with key principles to underpin any future leader’s approach to public finances.

It would see whole government accounts published in the interest of public scrutiny alongside strategic reform which would prioritise value for money.

The charter’s proposals include a pledge to deliver fair funding for local government with an independent Barnett-style formula to stop councils being “short-changed”.

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesman Michael Marra has criticised the Scottish Government’s “financial mismanagement and economic failure”.

Speaking ahead of the party’s conference in Glasgow, Mr Marra said Labour’s pledges gave voters a “cast-iron commitment” for financial transparency.

He said: “For too long, Scots have not had a government at Holyrood that is committed to value for money or to transparency.

“From bottled recycling schemes to frozen infrastructure projects, public money has been frittered away by the SNP while a shroud of secrecy has been thrown over government finances.

Industrial strike
Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra said a Labour government in Scotland would open the books (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Enough is enough – in a cost-of-living crisis, Scots know all too well the need to get value for money. They deserve a government that is committed to doing the same.

“Years of financial mismanagement and economic failure has left Scots poorer and public finances at breaking point.

“The SNP is using income tax as a sticking plaster for economic growth, leaving Scots paying more and getting less in return.

“That’s why Labour is today giving the people of Scotland a cast-iron commitment that a future Labour government will open the books and deliver value for money.

“Labour will unlock Scotland’s economic potential and put growth first, because a strong economy is the foundation of strong public finances.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to openness and transparency.

“This is why the Scottish Budget is prepared in accordance with all current legislative and regulatory requirements, and with the written agreement of the Scottish Parliament, and transparently sets out all data on a consistent basis.

“Audit Scotland audits Scottish Government accounts annually and have given an unqualified audit opinion for 18 years in a row.”