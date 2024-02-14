Stephen Fry says hospital experience made him ‘proud to be British’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Fry says hospital experience made him ‘proud to be British’

By Press Association
Stephen Fry opened up about his hospital admission in a TikTok video (we_ownit/PA)
Actor and host Stephen Fry has said his admission to hospital last year made him “proud and happy to be British” as he called for greater NHS funding.

Fry has joined Frankie Boyle, Doc Brown, Rosie Holt and other celebrities to support a new campaign calling on general election candidates across Britain to take the Pledge for the NHS.

The campaign, organised by public ownership campaign group We Own It, calls on political candidates to commit to ending NHS outsourcing and funding the NHS in line with comparable European countries.

In a video released to support the campaign, Fry said he went to hospital after an accident off stage in September.

Recounting his personal experience of the NHS, he said: “I had an accident, walked off stage not knowing that it involved a 6ft drop on to concrete and multiple fractures in my hip and leg and ribs.”

Fry continued: “I was taken by ambulance to the nearest NHS hospital which is not regarded as one of the great ones.

“It was fantastic. The people were just incredible.

“Yes, some of the paint was peeling on the walls. Yes, it could do with some infrastructure, love and probably, you know, better hours for those junior doctors and nurses and other support staff.

“Nonetheless, these were wonderful things to experience and I felt so happy and proud to be British.

“The spirit and the idea of the health service is as important and alive today as it ever was unless we allow it to be run into the ground.

“I think it’s worth fighting for it. I think it’s worth stopping this underinvestment. I think it’s worth standing up and declaring how much we value it.”

The TikTok video has received more than 160,000 views.

Johnbosco Nwogbo, lead campaigner at We Own It, said: “The NHS is a key election issue.

“Right now we have a short window of opportunity to shape election manifestos and show political candidates that ending privatisation and protecting our NHS as a fully public service is a priority for voters.

“Politicians don’t always do what they promise, but they hardly ever do good things that they didn’t promise.

“That’s why we must push for bold commitments to end wasteful outsourcing, fund our NHS in line with the rest of Europe, and protect it for future generations.”