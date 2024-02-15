Online safety law does not go far enough, says Brianna Ghey’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Online safety law does not go far enough, says Brianna Ghey’s mother

By Press Association
An online safety law is not sufficient to protect children, says the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey (Family handout/Cheshire Police/PA)
The mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has said a law aimed at protecting young people online does not go far enough.

Esther Ghey is campaigning for mobile phone companies to take more responsibility for safeguarding children against the risks of accessing harmful content.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were both 15 when they killed transgender Brianna, 16, with a hunting knife after luring her to Linear Park in Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11 last year.

Esther Ghey
Esther Ghey spoke at a vigil on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the death of Brianna (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jenkinson had watched videos of torture and murder online.

In a round of television and radio interviews on Thursday, Ms Ghey said the Online Safety Act was a “step in the right direction” but she did not think it was sufficient to protect children.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think the Online Safety Bill is enough. The internet and social media is so vast, I think it will be so hard to police.

“The second point is as well, that comments and free speech – and don’t get me wrong I am all for free speech – but some of the comments I have seen on social media posts and some of the articles that I’ve done, they are just hateful comments.

“The Online Safety Bill is not going to protect children and young people from seeing that kind of horrible content because I don’t think that will be deemed as harmful.

“Smartphone companies should have a moral responsibility and you should really want to do more.

“But I think that big companies like that are all about how much money they can generate and they don’t necessarily think about the impact it is having on the public, so I think that maybe there would have to be a law just to make sure it is properly enforced.”

Asked on BBC Breakfast what her message to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would be, Ms Ghey said: “I think more needs to be done to protect children online.

“I think the Online Safety Bill is a step in the right direction but I don’t necessarily think it’s going to be enough to protect children.”

The legislation passed into law in November and requires social media companies to curb the spread of illegal content on their platforms and protect children from seeing potentially harmful material, with large fines among the potential penalties for those who breach the new rules.

Ms Ghey told ITV1’s Good Morning Britain that she believed she had cross-party support for her campaign to introduce “mindfulness” into schools in England.

She said: “I think there is a misconception that it’s a bit airy-fairy and not very substantial, but for me it’s building mental fitness.

“So just as you would go to the gym and you would lift heavy weights to build muscle and to become fit, it’s the same thing for your mind – you are building that mental fitness and mental resilience.

“I think that is something that young people are lacking so much.

“I have practised mindfulness on and off for eight years now and I was very heavily into it just before what happened to Brianna and I do really think that has helped me, and it helped to take that impact of such an horrendous thing happening.”

Ms Ghey has previously spoken about wanting to meet Jenkinson’s mother and told the ITV programme it was “potentially something that will be happening”.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliff
Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe were sentenced to life terms for the murder of Brianna Ghey (Cheshire Police/PA)

She said: “I know how difficult it is to be a parent in this day and age with social media and mobile phones, and it’s so difficult to keep track of what your children are accessing or what they are viewing.

“I suppose when I was young you had peer pressure, whereas now you’ve got everything that’s in the world, negative and positive, and young people are so easily influenced so I don’t blame the parents.

“And they have also been through something really horrific. They have had to sit in court and listen to what their children have done.

“I would like to meet Scarlett’s mother. It is potentially something that will be happening but it will be happening in a very private and personal way.”

Earlier this month, Jenkinson and Ratcliffe  – now both aged 16 – received life sentences at Manchester Crown Court and told to serve minimum terms of 22 years and 20 years before they can be considered for parole.