Labour’s new Kingswood MP proud to represent where he grew up

The new Kingswood MP Damien Egan has spoken of how proud he is to represent where he grew up.

Mr Egan was joined by Pat McFadden, Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator, Chris Bryant, the shadow minister for creative industries, and cheering activists at a celebratory rally in Kingswood Park after being declared the winner of a by-election last night.

The former mayor of Lewisham in London, who resigned to fight the by-election, overturned a Conservative majority of 11,220.

Newly-elected Labour MP Damien Egan (centre) with Chris Bryant (front left) surrounded by Labour party supporters after being declared winner in the Kingswood by-election (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday morning, he said: “It hasn’t settled in, I don’t know how to feel.

“I went through so many emotions yesterday; I finished the election thinking ‘I’m not sure if I’m not sure if we’re over the line’.

“And then obviously, people have turned out and I’m just so grateful for people of Kingswood putting their trust in me.

“I grew up Kingswood and went to school at Hanham High, my family are here, it means a huge amount to be able to represent, and speak for, the community that you’re from.

“But there’s lots to fix, there is a long list of issues that people have raised with me.

“That’s going to be my job, to make sure that those voices are heard in Parliament.”

Damien Egan (left) with Pat McFadden and Chris Bryant (right) arriving for a photocall following the by-election win (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Mr McFadden said the results showed that people had shifted their support from the Conservatives to Labour, with the electorate having grown “disillusioned” with the Government.

He said: “We did find voters coming across, people disillusioned with the Conservatives.

“People who had voted Conservative in the past and they’re looking at a changed Labour Party, they are seeing a party now that they can put their trust in and in a democracy that is an awesome thing.

“That’s what happened here in Kingswood and that’s what we know has to happen on a large scale if we have got a chance of winning in the general election.”

He added: “The message to Rishi Sunak is that every time he comes in contact with the electorate, he is rejected.

“Now that the economy is in recession, there is no point in Rishi Sunak sitting in Number 10 waiting for something to turn up.

“It is time to call a general election, give people the chance to have change in the country.”