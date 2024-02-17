One arrest as pro-Palestine march ending near Israeli embassy begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

One arrest as pro-Palestine march ending near Israeli embassy begins

By Press Association
People take part in a pro-Palestine demonstration in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Police have arrested one person on suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation, as a pro-Palestine march ending near the Israeli embassy begins.

Between 200,000 and 250,000 people were expected to gather for the demonstration according to a spokesman for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, with the march kicking off at 1.30pm south of Marble Arch, in central London.

Demonstrators held banners calling for a “ceasefire now” and chanted “free, free Palestine” in the streets of the capital.

Among those attending the protest was former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The Metropolitan Police said the start time allowed for a synagogue event to finish.

The force posted on X, formerly Twitter, just before 1pm on Saturday, saying: “The march is forming up at the south of Park Lane.

“It will not set off until 1.30pm.

“There has been one arrest so far on suspicion of support for a proscribed organisation in relation to a placard.”

Around 1,500 police officers from forces across the UK are set to be on public order duties during the demonstration.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn takes part in a pro-Palestine march in central London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The march set off along Park Lane and will continue to Knightsbridge and Kensington Road ending at the junction with Kensington Court where speeches will take place.

Speakers will address crowds near the Israeli embassy and they must stop by 5pm, while protesters must leave by 6pm, police said.

Saturday’s demonstration, calling for an immediate ceasefire, will be the second time since the October 7 attacks that a pro-Palestine protest has taken place near the Israeli embassy.

The Met said “there will be some who ask why” a decision to allow the protest so close to the embassy was allowed but that it is a “common misconception” that forces can allow or refuse permission for a protest to take place.

A static rally was held near the embassy on October 9.

A police officer talking to a person taking part in a pro-Palestine march (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“A real risk of serious disorder” sufficient for the Met to request that the Home Secretary ban the protest has not been seen at recent demonstrations and is not expected on Saturday, it added.

Protesters will be kept more than 100m away from the embassy grounds, behind barriers controlled by officers and face arrest if they do not do so.

Conditions under Section 12 of the Public Order Act meaning that any person participating in the march must not deviate from the route.

Police have also said no gazebos or other stalls can be erected in a specified area at Marble Arch.

Mounted police officers watch as people take part in a pro-Palestine march (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The use of further police powers will be kept under review.

At least 28,663 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its military operation in the strip in October in response to the October 7 attacks, where militants killed some 1,200 people and took another 250 hostage.

Israel is being urged not to send ground forces into Rafah on the Egyptian border, where many of the strip’s citizens are now living after areas closer to their homes became engulfed by fighting.