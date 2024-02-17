Labour will deal with Trump if he becomes president, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour will deal with Trump if he becomes president, says Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Munich for a major security conference (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said that a Labour government would work with whoever becomes the next US president, amid questions about what a second Trump administration would mean for Nato and transatlantic ties.

The Labour leader on Saturday travelled to the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of global politicians in Germany, to stress his party’s commitment to Nato and defence.

His visit, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow defence secretary John Healey, is believed to be the first by a Labour leader since 2010.

Sir Keir, speaking to BBC News, was pressed on fears in some capitals that Donald Trump’s return to the White House could usher in an era of American isolationism.

It came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a fresh appeal to Western capitals, especially Washington, to ensure aid keeps flowing to Kyiv in the fight against Russia.

Sir Keir said: “One of the issues that everybody here in the Munich Security Conference is discussing is what the various elections across the globe will mean for security in the future.

“And I think there is a feeling that the challenge will enhance as we go forward, and that Europe needs to stand together and talk about the defence – not just now but for the future.

“Now, obviously, as you would expect, if we’re elected into government, we will deal with whoever the American people choose to be their president. But of course, we redouble our commitment to Nato.

“That’s one of the reasons I’m here in Munich, talking about the challenges not just of today but tomorrow and how the UK can play its full part in that.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has been among the senior politicians at the conference, with senior Tory MPs also in attendance.

Attendees have been left reeling at the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with US vice president Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz among those in attendance.

Mr Healey is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Nato officials, defence ministers and US senators as part of the visit, while Mr Lammy will be taking part in a panel discussion on Sunday.