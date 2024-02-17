Ministers urge police to make ‘robust use’ of powers over MPs’ safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urge police to make ‘robust use’ of powers over MPs’ safety fears

By Press Association
Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat has written to chief constables following the incident at Tobias Ellwood’s home (Lucy North/PA)
Ministers have written to police chiefs to encourage officers to make “robust use” of powers to protect politicians, in the wake of a pro-Palestinian protest at the home of a prominent Tory MP.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat and policing minister Chris Philp made the unusual step of writing to chief constables after activists calling for a ceasefire gathered at the Dorset home of Tobias Ellwood.

The letter, seen by the Telegraph, says: “This will be an election year. That makes it all the more important that candidates, both locally and nationally, are free to make their arguments to our communities without fear.

“You have my full support in making robust use of all your powers to ensure that the security of our elected representatives is protected, and our democratic values upheld.”

The two ministers tell chief constables that the Government has “confirmed that, where the facts support it so the conditions are met, section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 can be used by the police to direct protesters away from a residential dwelling, in order to prevent harassment, alarm or distress to the resident”.

Mr Ellwood and his family were not at home during the demonstration, after being warned by police to stay away. But the action was condemned by Conservative colleagues.

Protests have been held across the country in recent months to call for a ceasefire, as the death toll from the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues to rise.

There have also been warnings of a growing volume of antisemitic incidents in the wake of the Hamas attacks of October 7, amid heightened tensions over the conflict.

The Bournemouth East MP, writing in the Telegraph, said it was a “mystery” why he was targeted.

He added: “I was the only MP in the Commons debate after the barbaric Oct 7 attacks, but before Israel sent in the tanks, to counsel against a full-scale ground invasion at this time as there was no emergency governance, security or humanitarian plan in place.

“Last Monday morning (hours before this demonstration I criticised Benjamin Netanyahu directly on his plans to take Rafah.”

Tobias Ellwood has condemned the demonstration at his home (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said: “Though this was the first pro-Palestinian targeting of an MP’s house, it is far from an isolated incident.

“Fellow MPs agree – we are witnessing a growing trend where public servants increasingly face intimidation and threats.”

Mr Tugendhat warned against such incidents becoming the norm.

The minister told the paper: “There’s a chilling effect that these people are having. They think of themselves as progressive and on the side of right. They are not.

“They are shouting down debate, and silencing democracy.”