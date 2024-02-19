Scottish university students offered option of year-long financial support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Scottish university students offered option of year-long financial support

By Press Association
Students will be able to spread their loans and bursary payments over a year (PA)
Students will be able to spread their loans and bursary payments over a year (PA)

University students will be able to spread their financial support over a 12-month period to help with costs over the summer months.

Typically, students were only able to access loans and bursaries over a nine-month period, with support unavailable during the months before the new academic year.

However, the Scottish Government has confirmed eligible undergraduate students will now be able to spread the payments over a year.

Students can select the nine or 12-month options when applying through Student Awards Agency Scotland (Saas) for the 2024/25 academic year.

The annual payment will not change, with those opting for the 12-month plan receiving lower monthly payments to spread it across the year.

Higher education minister Graeme Dey said: “The summer months can be a difficult period for learners when their payments stop. These changes will ensure that learners can access the vital funds they need the whole year round.

“This is another example of the actions being taken by the Scottish Government to support students through the cost-of-living crisis. Scotland already has the lowest student debt levels in the UK, which is thanks to our commitment to free tuition and our enhanced student support offering.

“We are already seeing a record number of students from Scotland’s most deprived areas applying to study at university.

“The changes made to the student support package will help to further break down barriers and ensure that access to our world-class institutions is not denied to anyone, whatever their background.”

The change follows a successful two-year programme where care-experienced students were given the option of 12-month packages.

Care-experienced students will continue to receive additional support for their living costs under the summer accommodation grant from 2024.

Those eligible will be entitled to a payment of up to £1,330 to ensure they do not fall into arrears over the summer.

These changes will coincide with the £2,400 increase to the annual support package, which sees the main undergraduate funding package rise up to £11,400.

Eligible students living with family members or friends will be entitled to a grant of £665.