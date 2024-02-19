Irish deputy premier warns Rafah ground invasion would be ‘catastrophic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier warns Rafah ground invasion would be ‘catastrophic’

By Press Association
Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said a ground invasion in Rafah would be “absolutely catastrophic” as he called on the EU to review whether Israel is complying with human rights obligations in its trade agreement with the bloc.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Micheal Martin said everything possible must be done to pressure the Israeli government not to send the military into the area of south Gaza.

Mr Martin, who is also the Irish foreign affairs minister, told reporters in Brussels that Palestinian families are going through “immense suffering” in Rafah.

He added: “We’ve over one and a half million people crowded into a very small corner of Gaza.

“They’re weary, they’re exhausted from moving from the north to the centre and onto the south of Gaza.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Al Zawayda, central Gaza Strip (AP)

“They have nowhere else to go.

“There are thousands of children who have been without school for months. The trauma that they have gone through is extraordinary. How could anyone contemplate adding to that trauma? That is beyond me, it is simply an inhumane act.”

Mr Martin also said that all hostages should be released, adding that it was “unconscionable” that they have been held for so long.

He added: “Hamas should lay down its arms. What Hamas is doing is absolutely unacceptable and we’ve condemned Hamas’ activities from the beginning.”

Mr Martin said he would be arguing that the European Commission should be clear about restoring funding to the UN aid agency for Palestinians.

Ireland recently pledged 20 million euro (£17 million) in support for UNRWA while expressing concern that the agency’s major donors continued to suspend their funding.

The aid agency, which provides essential services, including healthcare and education in Gaza, is facing an uncertain future after Israel alleged that 12 of its staff were involved in the October 7 attack, which led to key donors withdrawing their funding.

Mr Martin said it is was not possible to deliver medical and educational systems in Gaza without UNRWA.

He added that UNRWA was necessary for the distribution of vital supplies in the region now and in the aftermath of the conflict.

Mr Martin also said Ireland would be reiterating its call for the Commission to review whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel trade agreement.

He said it would be “very challenging” to convince other EU member states of Ireland’s position.