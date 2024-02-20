Farming leader ‘nervous’ over protests that could hit public support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming leader ‘nervous’ over protests that could hit public support

By Press Association
National Farmers’ Union (NFU) President Minette Batters speaking during the National Farmers’ Union annual conference (Jacob King/PA)
Farming leader Minette Batters has said she is “really nervous” about ongoing protests, as farmers stage demonstrations in the UK and across Europe.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president, who is ending her tenure in the role after a decade, said she supported the right to protest.

But she raised concerns about losing the support of the British public, pointing to the reaction to environmental protesters Just Stop Oil.

Her comments came after a speech to the NFU annual conference in Birmingham by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in which he stressed his support for British farming and told producers “I have your back”.

Ms Batters outlined the challenges facing the sector, from flooding to high prices of fuel and fertiliser, mental health concerns and the shift from EU subsidies based on the amount of land farmed to environmental land management schemes which reward farmers for nature-friendly action.

In Wales, she warned the Welsh government’s plan to shift to sustainable farming would – by its own assessment –  lead to 122,200 fewer livestock, 5,500 job losses and a £199 million loss to farm incomes.

In her speech to the conference she described the proposals as a “red line” and told delegates “we will not cross it”.

The proposals have prompted protests by farmers in Wales, while producers across Europe have been protesting over EU policies on the environment and other matters, which they say are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports.

Asked about protests after her speech, Ms Batters said: “I think we have to be really grateful that freedom of speech and right to peaceful protests are our fundamental rights of democracy here in this country.

Farmers using their vehicles during a protest against cheap meat imports in Whitfield near Dover earlier this month (Andrew Matthews/PA)
“And they’re really important and on that basis, we do support them.

“My nervousness with protests, and we’ve seen it with Just Stop Oil, is when you start interfering and disrupting people’s daily lives, you very quickly, if you do it wrong, lose support of the British public.

“It’s not something that I would I would ever rule out but I’d be really nervous in this country of disrupting daily lives,” she said, warning that if farmers pitch the British public against them, it would take “years to recover from”.

She hit out at the Welsh government, saying it had to listen and change, but said the only way to resolve the issue was sitting down at the table and having “responsible” conversations to sort it out.