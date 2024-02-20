Lib Dems call for extra £1bn for farming budget in bid to win rural votes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems call for extra £1bn for farming budget in bid to win rural votes

By Press Association
The Lib Dems say £1 billion extra should be spent on the farming budget (PA)
The Lib Dems say £1 billion extra should be spent on the farming budget (PA)

An extra £1 billion should be injected into the farming budget, the Liberal Democrats have said as they seek to win over rural voters ahead of this year’s general election.

The party is also calling for “arbitrary” visa salary thresholds to be abandoned in order to help plug workforce gaps in the food sector as it announces a “rescue plan” for British agriculture.

Lib Dem rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron accused the Government of “attempting to rewrite history” after decades of “failed” farming policy, following Rishi Sunak’s speech to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference.

An immediate £1 billion boost to the agricultural and horticultural budgets, from £2.4 billion to £3.4 billion, forms part of the party’s plan, which Mr Farron will set out at the summit on Wednesday.

The Lib Dems said the funding would be “fully costed” in its manifesto, but examples of where it would come from include party proposals to hike taxes on big banks and oil companies.

Fixing “botched” overseas deals, for example by reopening the Australia free trade agreement which has drawn criticism from some farmers over concerns about undercutting, is also among its plans.

The Lib Dems are calling for fresh legislation to guarantee British standards of environmental protection and animal welfare and to give Parliament “final approval” on future trade agreements.

Visa rules should be overhauled in order to allow farmers, fishers and the food processing sector to recruit more staff to boost production, the party says.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the NFU conference, Mr Farron said: “British farmers need to be rescued from years of Conservative neglect and failed rural policies, which have left our countryside in dire need of help.

“For too long, Conservative MPs have taken farmers for granted. Conservative ministers are shamelessly attempting to rewrite history ahead of the general election.

“Farmers are increasingly turning to the Liberal Democrats to send this Conservative Government a message. 

“Farmers do not only put food on our tables, but crucially, act as the custodians of our environment. Yet ministers have failed spectacularly to roll out new payment programmes, and signed botched overseas trade deals which have undercut environmental standards.”

The Lib Dems have been buoyed by a series of by-election victories in recent years, including the largely rural seats of Somerton and Frome, Tiverton and Honiton and North Shropshire.

They are targeting both blue-wall constituencies and Conservative heartlands in the countryside in the run-up to this year’s general election.

The announcement comes after Mr Sunak told farmers “I’ve got your back” in a speech at the NFU conference on Tuesday as he set out Government plans to boost the nation’s food security.

Rishi Sunak
Mr Sunak was the first Prime Minister to appear before the NFU since 2008 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Becoming the first Prime Minister to speak at the event since Gordon Brown in 2008, he said £220 million will be put into new productivity schemes, technology and automation to “reduce reliance on overseas workers”.

His appearance came against a backdrop of ongoing protests by farmers in the UK as the sector faces challenges such as flooding, high fuel and fertiliser costs, and the shift away from EU-era subsidies.

Mr Sunak said: “You help support millions of jobs, add billions to our economy, shape the landscape.

“But most of all, you produce the food we need – food that is some of the best and highest quality anywhere in the world.

“And that’s why I say to all of you and to Britain’s farmers, just as I did, in my very first speech in Parliament: I’ve got your back.”

Farming minister Mark Spencer said: “Once again, the Liberal Democrats prove they have no plan how to tackle the rural issues facing our farmers.

“The Liberal Democrats have made yet another unfunded spending commitment which would only mean higher taxes for working people and businesses. Farmers want certainty and they will not get this with the Liberal Democrats who just snipe from the sidelines.”