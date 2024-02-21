Cameron hails ‘partnership of values’ with Paraguay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron hails ‘partnership of values’ with Paraguay

By Press Association
Lord David Cameron said there was a “partnership of values” between the UK and Paraguay as he became the first foreign secretary to visit the South American nation (Stefan Rousseau, PA)
Lord David Cameron said there was a “partnership of values” between the UK and Paraguay as he became the first foreign secretary to visit the South American nation.

He praised the country’s support for Ukraine as an example of how the UK and Paraguay could work together.

Paraguay’s president Santiago Pena has given his support to Ukraine in a previous meeting with Kyiv’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

At a joint appearance with Paraguay’s foreign minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, Lord Cameron said: “Partnerships only work if they are partnerships of values. I admire so much the stance your country has taken on Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“That’s just one example of where we share values then we can work together.”

He apologised for the delay in a foreign secretary visiting a country with which the UK has had diplomatic ties since 1853.

“I’m sorry it’s taken so long,” he said during his visit to the presidential palace in Asuncion.

His Paraguayan counterpart said the pair and president Pena had discussed the “global context” including the situations in Ukraine and Gaza

The talks also covered green energy and trade.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron walks around Port Stanley on the Falkland Islands
After his meetings in Paraguay the Foreign Secretary will attend a summit of G20 counterparts – including Russia’s Sergei Lavrov – in Brazil on Wednesday.

Russia’s actions in Ukraine will also be the subject of a United Nations session in New York later in the week.

The visit to Asuncion is the latest leg of the Foreign Secretary’s tour of the Americas, which began in the Falkland Islands and will continue on to Brazil and the United States.

On Tuesday morning, Lord Cameron began his day with a swim in the cold South Atlantic before seeing some of the Falkland Islands’ penguins.

He chatted to children involved in a local conservation group, who persuaded him to try a piece of edible grass growing along the coast.

“It tastes like celery,” the Foreign Secretary said before offering the stem to the youngsters to try – they all declined.