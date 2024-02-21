Chancellor dealt pre-Budget blow by smaller-than-forecast borrowing surplus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chancellor dealt pre-Budget blow by smaller-than-forecast borrowing surplus

By Press Association
The Chancellor has been given less room to offer tax cuts at the upcoming Budget after official figures showed a smaller-than-expected surplus in January (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Chancellor has been given less room to offer tax cuts at the upcoming Budget after official figures showed a smaller-than-expected surplus in January.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was a public sector net borrowing surplus of £16.7 billion last month, more than double the £7.5 billion surplus seen a year ago and the largest surplus since monthly records began in 1993.

But it was lower than the £18.5 billion surplus pencilled in by most economists.

This leaves Jeremy Hunt with a smaller headroom to deliver tax giveaways in the spring Budget on March 6 in what is set to be a crucial event for the Government, marking the last such event before an expected general election later this year.

The Government typically sees a budget surplus – which takes place when tax revenue received is larger than government spending – in January thanks to self-assessment tax payments.

But the surplus widened substantially last month as debt interest payments eased back and without the costly energy support payments that were seen a year earlier.

The ONS added that borrowing in the first 10 months of the financial year so far stood at £96.6 billion, £3.1 billion less than the same period a year ago and lower than the £105.8 billion forecast by the UK’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Jessica Barnaby, ONS deputy director for public sector, said: “January’s surplus is the largest in nominal terms since monthly records began in 1993, although borrowing in the year to January is only slightly lower than the same period last year.

“Tax receipts are always higher in January than other months owing to self-assessed taxes, which often leads to a surplus.

“Also, with recent reductions in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate, interest payable on government gilts and without last year’s energy support schemes, overall expenditure was down on this time last year, despite increased spending on public services and benefits.”

The figures showed that the UK’s overall national debt was £2.65 trillion in January, an increase on the £2.49 trillion seen a year ago.

It means debt as a share of the economy represented 96.5% of UK gross domestic product (GDP) and remaining at levels last seen in the early 1960s, according to the ONS.

Debt interest payments stood at £4.4 billion last month, which was £3.5 billion less than a year earlier and the lowest January figures since 2021.

Britain’s debt interest bill is falling because of the benefit of lower levels of RPI inflation, which impacts index-linked gilt stock.

Gora Suri, an economist at PwC UK, said: “As inflationary pressures continue to ease over the coming months, this should reduce the burden of interest payments on the public purse.

“All eyes are on the Chancellor ahead of the upcoming spring Budget.

“With the OBR’s final forecast assumptions now locked in, Hunt is likely to have limited scope for tax cuts or additional spending compared with his predecessors.

“The Chancellor may have more headroom than the OBR expected in November, due to falls in market expectations for interest rates and gilt yields, but lower tax revenues from a smaller cash economy may push headroom down.”