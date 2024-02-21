Murdered Libby Squire’s mother urges tough sentences for ‘low level’ sex crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murdered Libby Squire’s mother urges tough sentences for ‘low level’ sex crimes

By Press Association
Lisa Squire, the mother of murdered Libby Squire has called for tougher sentences for lower-level sexual crimes (Peter Byrne/PA)
The mother of murdered Libby Squire has called for tougher sentences for crimes such as voyeurism and indecent exposure to stop would-be rapists and killers in their tracks.

Lisa Squire said lower level crimes, defined as non-contact sexual offences, need to be taken more seriously to prevent emerging sexual predators from escalating to rape and murder.

Her 21-year-old university student daughter was abducted, raped and murdered while walking home from a club in Hull in 2019 and she has been campaigning for earlier intervention and harsher punishments ever since.

Married father-of-two Pawel Relowicz was arrested after police launched a large-scale manhunt in the wake of Libby’s disappearance. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 27 years after being found guilty of her rape and murder.

The 28-year-old had dumped the philosophy student’s dead or dying body in the River Hull, hoping it would never be found, Sheffield Crown Court heard as the sentencing judge described him as “very dangerous” and being “emboldened” because he had not been stopped.

Relowicz, a Polish butcher, had been carrying out a campaign of sexually motivated crimes in the student area of Hull, peering through windows to watch young women and breaking into their homes to steal intimate items.

Mrs Squire told MPs on Wednesday sentencing “needs to be harsher” and the Government needed to do more to raise awareness of the “widespread” crimes.

Speaking to the Commons Home Affairs Committee, she said Relowicz “had a long history of non-contact sexual offences running from voyeurism, to household burglaries, to exposure.”

While she never questioned why police had not caught him – because his offending was very different on each occasion – she said she could see a “link between his offending and then the eventual rape or murder of my daughter.”

In the 18 months prior to Libby’s death, he had “escalated massively and nobody seemed to know anything about it”, MPs heard.

Libby Squire death
University student Libby Squire was raped and murdered in 2019 while walking home from a night out (Family handout/Humberside Police/PA)

Mrs Squire said lower-level sex crimes were often downplayed and dismissed but they were “incredibly serious”.

“If we can stop it here, then we’re going to save women and girls from the absolute trauma of being raped,” she added.

Police she worked with “all want to stop it” but can see how “difficult” it is mainly because victims do not report incidents and so the escalation in offending is not recorded.

“Women and girls do not report non-contact sexual offences very frequently,” she told MPs.

The problem is “very widespread” and estimated out of a group of 30 girls aged 20, around 75% would have experienced this sort of incident.

She said: “I have a huge circle of friends and each and every one of us has been a victim of non-contact sexual offence.”

Mrs Squire previously said she believed Relowicz had exposed himself to her daughter weeks before the murder, although his identity was not known at the time.

Recalling the incident to MPs, she said it left Libby feeling “absolutely furious”, but she “talked her down”, adding: “I didn’t think to tell her to report it. I didn’t know better then, I know better now.”

She said she believes some victims have not reported incidents because they did not think it would be taken seriously by police but also that society has been “conditioned” over the years to think “it’s just something that happens, but that’s not OK”.

While someone may not have been hurt physically, “emotionally, it’s very traumatising”, she added.

Committee member Tim Loughton said Mrs Squire should be “applauded for trying to get something done about this because it’s just not on the radar” and asked where the biggest problem lay in trying to bring about change and shift attitudes.

Mrs Squire said it was “embarrassing” for young women and victims did not want to waste police time or had little faith the offender would be caught, adding: “We’ve got to change the whole narrative around it. But I do think there’s a lot of embarrassment.”

A “very obvious” campaign could help, she said, adding: “I think we need to have a lot of Government pushing of ‘this is a criminal act’ and sentencing needs to be harsher.

“It’s a slap on the wrist for the majority of people if they’re caught. So it needs to be taken as the really serious offence it is … throw the book at them because I’m a bit like that. But a short, sharp slap is not going to work, it needs to be serious.”