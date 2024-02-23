£24.5m Government investment vowed for Highland cable factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£24.5m Government investment vowed for Highland cable factory

By Press Association
Planning permission has been granted for the factory at the Port of Nigg in Easter Ross (Alamy/PA)
The Scottish Government will provide £24.5 million to secure the investment of a Japanese firm in a Highland cable factory, the Wellbeing Economy Secretary has announced.

In her first speech since taking over the brief, Mairi McAllan confirmed the funding as she addressed an event in Edinburgh on Friday.

Planning permission for the factory at the Port of Nigg in Easter Ross was approved by Highland Council earlier this year after proposals were submitted by Sumitomo Electric Industries.

First Minister Humza Yousaf described the plans – which it is believed will create 330 jobs and £350 million of inward investment – as “great news” for the Scottish economy.

Posting on X on Friday, he added: “Japanese company Sumitomo has agreed to build a power cable factory in Scotland.

“The estimated £350m investment will create 330 jobs in Scotland, with around 265 in Highlands & Islands. Scotland’s green revolution is vital to our economic success.”

In her speech, Ms McAllan said: “The future of the global economy is green, and I think it’s my job and our job collectively to make sure that Scotland can derive the greatest possible benefit from that future.

“Our Green Industrial Strategy will be a key tool in helping business and investors realise the enormous opportunities ahead.

“While the economic opportunities of net zero are huge, they are far from the only game in town.”

The minister went on to announce the creation of a “Techscaler hub” in the US, which will link start-ups in Scotland with Silicon Valley.

The project will provide office space for 12 fledgling firms in San Francisco, California.

She said: “Today I am announcing a pilot Techscaler hub in Silicon Valley to help promising start-ups from Scotland in areas from health technology to space, build contacts with international investors and customers.

“My commitment is to take an approach across the whole of Government to actively listen, engage and communicate – to help achieve business success and in turn Scotland’s economic success.”