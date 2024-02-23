Starmer leads tributes to Labour stalwart Ronnie Campbell after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer leads tributes to Labour stalwart Ronnie Campbell after his death

By Press Association
Labour stalwart Ronnie Campbell has died (PA)
Labour stalwart Ronnie Campbell has died (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes to former Labour MP Ronnie Campbell after his death.

A party stalwart, Mr Campbell won the Blyth Valley seat north of Newcastle in 1987 and was elected eight times before retiring in 2019.

Labour leader Sir Keir tweeted: “I’m sad to hear about the passing of Ronnie Campbell.

“Ronnie was a dedicated servant to the people of Blyth Valley and an impressive campaigner.

“I send my, and the entire Labour Party’s condolences, to Ronnie’s wife, Deirdre, their children, family and friends.”

Born in Tynemouth, Mr Campbell spent three decades as a miner and trade union activist before entering Parliament.

He was first elected to the Blyth district council in 1969 and became the local mining union chairman in 1982 when working on the coalface at Bates Colliery, leading picket lines in the 1984–85 miners’ strike.

After his pit closed he was selected as the Labour candidate for the Blyth Valley.

He was vocal about the decline of his area after the demise of mining.

Mr Campbell underwent heart surgery in 2020 after suffering stomach cancer some years earlier.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “So sorry to learn about Ronnie’s death. Throughout all his battles with his health, he never seemed to lose his good humour or his dedication to speaking up for people at the sharp end.

“Sending condolences to his family and loved ones.”

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll said: “Ronnie Campbell was a good man and a good friend. He was exactly what’s missing in modern politics, someone rooted in his area who stuck to his principles.

“He led picket lines in the miners’ strike, even getting arrested twice. He was never about spin or building a political career. Without fear or favour he pushed to get the best for the people he represented.

“My deepest condolences to his wife Deirdre and the family. It’s a sad loss.”