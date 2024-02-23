Royal Navy ice breaker HMS Protector visits Ukrainian Antarctic base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Navy ice breaker HMS Protector visits Ukrainian Antarctic base

By Press Association
HMS Protector visited Vernadsky Base (Royal Navy/PA)
HMS Protector visited Vernadsky Base (Royal Navy/PA)

Sailors from the Royal Navy icebreaker have shown their solidarity with Ukraine during a visit to the country’s remote research station in Antarctica.

HMS Protector called in at Vernadsky Base for the crew to discuss how Ukraine and the UK are supporting peaceful scientific co-operation in Antarctica.

The Royal Navy sailors also learned from the Ukrainian team about the impact of the war on their home country, ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, and how the scientists intended to serve when they returned home.

HMS Protector visited Vernadsky, the National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine (Royal Navy/PA)

Protector’s commanding officer, Captain Tom Weaver, said: “It was a privilege to be able to visit our Ukrainian friends at Vernadsky.

“From the moment we approached the base to see the flag of Ukraine and the Union flag hoisted together, we received the warmest of welcomes and a fascinating insight into the work they do.

“I was humbled by the scientists’ stories of families back in Ukraine in places such as Kharkiv, and by the willingness to serve their country on returning from Antarctica.”

Base Commander Bogdan Gavrylyuk with HMS Protector’s ship’s Company at Vernadsky Antarctic research base (Royal Navy/PA)

Vernadsky Research Base, formerly the British Faraday Station, is on Galindez Island off the west coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

It has been conducting research in meteorology, glaciology and atmospheric chemistry since 1954, aiding understanding of the impact of climate change.

Vernadsky Base
Vernadsky base is the National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine (Royal Navy/PA)

It was originally established as the British Antarctic Survey’s Faraday Station but was transferred to Ukraine under a Memorandum of Understanding between the British Antarctic Survey and the State Institution National Antarctic Scientific Centre of Ukraine in 1996.

HMS Protector is currently deployed to the Antarctic region to carry out work with partners including the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO), British Antarctic Survey (BAS), UK Antarctic Heritage Trust (UKAHT) and the governments of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands.