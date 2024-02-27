More than a third wait four hours in A&E as waiting times stagnate

More than a third of people attending Scotland’s emergency departments waited more than four hours as waiting times stagnated.

In the week up to February 18, 62.7% were seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours, the same as the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of patients are seen within the target time.

The proportion of people seen within 12 hours, however, dropped from 6.6% to 6.1%, with 1,539 people waiting half a day or more, while 13.9% of those in A&E waited more than eight hours, up from 13.6% the previous week.