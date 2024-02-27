We cannot build our way out of prison overcrowding, minister warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

We cannot build our way out of prison overcrowding, minister warns

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance discussed the prison estate (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance discussed the prison estate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland cannot build its way out of overcrowded prisons, the Justice Secretary has said.

Angela Constance took questions from MSPs on Tuesday after announcing a review into the use of custodial sentences in a bid to reduce the prison population, which currently sits at 7,959.

Ms Constance insisted the Government is still committed to the building of HMP Glasgow to replace the ageing HMP Barlinnie, but said other interventions are needed.

“In terms of building more prisons, I will be direct with Parliament, we cannot build our way out of this,” she said.

“Not least because the capital budget available to this Parliament over the next five years will be reduced by 10%.”

Pressed on the Government’s commitment to the Glasgow prison replacement – which Ms Constance told a committee last year would cost more than £400 million – the Justice Secretary said: “In terms of HMP Barlinnie, we have no option than to replace HMP Barlinnie.

“As I said in the not-too-distant past in this chamber, once we have the final design we will be able to give much more clarity on the final costs.

“The costs are not insignificant and we will be able to give more absolute clarity around specific timescales, but plans are progressing and the designs are progressing and we’ve got a much better feel for the capacity and the model that would operate within the prison.”

The review, Ms Constance said, will be “externally led” and will “allow us to revisit the fundamental question of how imprisonment and community-based sentences are used”.

Barlinnie exterior
The ageing HMP Barlinnie is due to be replaced (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “We must do more to develop community interventions with increased breadth and depth, so that the courts have a greater selection of options to deal robustly and constructively with the individuals before them.

“The prison population in Scotland remains too high and the needs of those in prison are increasingly complex.

“While a range of work is under way to respond to this, we also need to understand and address its root causes.

“The aim of this review is not about reducing the prison population as an end in itself, but ensuring that custody is used for the right people at the right time.”

The review is expected to be complete by the end of the parliamentary session in 2026.

Phil Fairlie, the assistant secretary of the Prison Officers Association, said members are having to deal with prisons operating “above their safe capacity”.

He added: “When we add chronic drug use, widespread mental health issues, the influence of organised crime groups and increasing violence and self-harm, we have a very challenging and potentially dangerous environment for all within it.

“Prison is supposed to be a place of rehabilitation where offenders are incarcerated as a punishment for their crimes but at the same time helped to address the root cause of their offending behaviour.

“Prison staff are under so much pressure that the opportunities to work constructively with prisoners are becoming increasingly limited.

“Our plea on this issue is not for more prisons, it is for fewer prisoners.”

He said the union will “always work” with the Scottish Prison Service and Scottish Government to tackle overcrowding, but he stressed change cannot be done “on the cheap or by maintaining the status quo”.